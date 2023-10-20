Football: Brunswick slays Gray-New Gloucester in quarterfinals

Oct. 19—BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Dragons took control from the opening kickoff and rolled to a 68-34 victory over the Gray-New Gloucester Patriots on Thursday in an 8-man Small South quarterfinal.

Dragons sophomore Lucas Labrecque returned the opening kick 80 yards to the end zone, and fourth-seeded Brunswick converted the two-point conversion for an early 8-0 lead.

The next two Brunswick (5-3) drives ended with running back Jimmy Cook crossing the goal line. First, he scored a 7-yard touchdown by breaking through a Patriots (1-7) tackler and reaching over the goal line. His second TD of the first quarter was a 3-yd rush that gave Brunswick a 22-0 lead.

Big plays got the fifth-seeded Patriots right back into the game. Quarterback Kobi Conant found a wide open Ben Powell in the middle of the field for a 70-yard pass and catch. The two also connected for the two-point conversion.

Two plays into the ensuing Dragons possession Kody Tracy picked off Brunswick quarterback Cam Beal and returned it for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 22-14 in the first quarter.

Beal helped the Dragons rebuild their lead through a pair of short touchdown passes to Liam SchollIn the second quarter, making it 38-22. In between those touchdowns, Conant found Brady Castrucci for a 44-yard TD pass.

Towards the end of the second quarter, Beal connected with Trevor Gerrish for a 9-yard scoring strike, and the two-point conversion gave the Dragons a 46-22 lead.

Labrecque added a touchdown early in the third quarter to extend Brunswick's cushion to 52-22.

Cole Prescott scored for Gray-New Gloucester on a 2-yard run to cut the deficit to 52-28.

Gerrish had another TD catch for Brunswick and Christian McMaster added a rushing TD.

Powell caught another TD pass to wrap up the Patriots' scoring..

