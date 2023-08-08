Football in bloodlines for new Hartland, Fowlerville coaches

HARTLAND — Bob Stevenson didn’t know his son would eventually become the head football coach at Hartland.

He was confident, however, that Thomas Stevenson would be successful in whatever he pursued in life.

“He’s always been a go-getter,” said Bob Stevenson, Hartland's defensive line coach. “Eagle Scout, good student, international qualifier for DECA; whatever he puts his mind to, he accomplishes those tasks with greatness.”

The Stevensons have worked together on the Hartland coaching staff for years, but Bob took the field for the first practice of 2023 Monday afternoon with a little extra fatherly pride.

It was the first time Thomas Stevenson ran a Hartland practice as the head coach, having been promoted from his role as defensive coordinator in January.

Thomas Stevenson runs his first practice as Hartland's head football coach on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Stevenson is a Hartland Eagle, through and through. He graduated from the school in 2007 and began his coaching career as defensive coordinator for the freshman team while a college student in 2008.

Now he has the only head coaching gig he ever wanted.

“I don’t think I had that dream when I first started,” Stevenson said. “As I continued to coach and worked my way up through the program, obviously I have a lot of love and passion for this program and this community. I always thought this would be eventually where I ended up. It probably happened a little earlier than I would have expected.”

Hartland football players practice for the first time this season on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Hartland has qualified for the state playoffs for three straight seasons, a program record, but Stevenson has been implementing changes designed to take the Eagles to the next level. One of the most popular changes among players was a team camp near Battle Creek, a trip designed to strengthen bonds not only on the varsity, but through all three levels of the program.

“A lot of planning from the coaching staff and behind the scenes has set us up to be in a really great place today on Aug. 7 to where our program, from top to bottom, is very close, very tight-knit,” Stevenson said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be out here today as the Hartland football program. We don’t have three levels; we have a big group of guys all working together that all love each other and all believe in each other.”

Having a familiar face in charge has made the transition seamless for the players, but the changes have been encouraging for players.

“You can definitely see differences happening,” third-year starting lineman Cooper Pyle said. “Coach Stevenson is doing a great job so far. We’ve never been this organized. Everyone’s just together. We all match. We’re all just moving in unison. Everything’s going together the way it’s supposed to be.”

RELATED: What we learned at KLAA football media day

Matt Copeland runs his first practice as head football coach at Fowlerville on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Twenty miles west in Fowlerville, a similar transition is taking place.

Like Stevenson, Matt Copeland is taking over as head coach at his alma mater and comes from a coaching lineage.

Fowlerville football players practice for the first time this season on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

His father and brother have also coached at Fowlerville. Copeland, a 1994 Fowlerville graduate, has coached at the school in various capacities for 22 years.

“It’s really wild,” Copeland said. “It’s kind of what my family’s always done. … It just feels kind of normal. I have to carry more papers with depth charts and other things. The organizational part is something I’m really getting to learn, but I’m just always proud to put on the purple and gold.”

Copeland was hired before Christmas after serving as a defensive assistant coach.

“We’ve been out here on the track and weight room doing stuff in the summer, but now it’s real football, my first practice as the varsity head coach,” Copeland said. “We’re all learning a little bit, just trying to play fast, play hard, play Gladiator football.”

All five Livingston County teams will open their season Thursday, Aug. 24. Brighton will host Saline, Hartland will host East Kentwood, Fowlerville will host Corunna, Howell will travel to Hudsonville and Pinckney will travel to Lake Fenton.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Football in bloodlines for new Hartland, Fowlerville coaches