Football: Big first half lifts SD to win over Lancers

Sep. 4—An early touchdown run by Corbin Johnson and an interception returned for a touchdown by Alex Myers set the tone for the Cougars' 52-14 win over visiting Edinburgh.

South improves to 2-1 overall while the Lancers drop to 0-3.

The Cougars' defense stopped the Lancers on the opening drive and went to work offensively near midfield. Johnson barreled his way into the end zone from short yardage to put the Cougars on the board. McKinley Shook added the point after for a 7-0 South lead with 6:44 left in the first quarter.

On Edinburgh's next possession, Myers picked off an Edinburgh pass and returned the ball 75 yards for the touchdown to make it 13-0 with :25 left in the first quarter.

The Cougars extended the lead with a 28-yards touchdown pass from Jaylynn McMurray to Owen Arreola. South led 19-0 with 8:43 to play in the first half. After an Edinburgh fumble, the Cougars scored on a 4-yard TD pass from McMurray to Myers. The Cougars led 25-0.

A Johnson 16-yard touchdown with :20.5 left in the half pushed the lead to 31-0 at the half.

South added three touchdowns in the second half, two by Johnson and one from Colby Rathburn, for the 52-14 win.

McMurray passed for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson finished with 232 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Arreola and Rathburn each had a touchdown reception.

Rathburn led the Cougars' defense with 12 total tackles. Tyler Bishop added two tackles for loss and seven total tackles. Arreola, Toby Bishop and Isaac Gasper all had six total tackles. Bishop (sack), Gasper and Ian AmRhein all had one tackle for loss.

North Decatur

After suffering a loss in Week 2, the Chargers rebounded to knock off conference foe Monroe Central 41-6. The Chargers are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the MEC. Monroe Central drops to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the MEC.

The Chargers jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter. Corbin Thackery got things started with a 2-yard touchdown run and added the 2-point conversion for an early 8-0 lead. Kaden Muckerheide caught a 58-yard TD pass from Mason Morris. Aiden O'Dell's point after made it 15-0.

North extended the lead to 29-0 at halftime with two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Thackery added another 2-yard touchdown and Morris connected with Jack Koehne for a 15-yard scoring strike. O'Dell added the extra points.

Monroe Central broke into the scoring column with a 78-yard touchdown run by Jerimiah Ullom to cut the deficit to 29-6.

North put the game away with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Xander Jones and an 80-yard TD pass from the same duo.

North junior quarterback Morris was 15-of-18 passing for 309 yards. The Charger ground game, led by Thackery and Muckerheide, contributed an additional 84 yards of offense.

The Chargers held the Bears to 148 yards of total offense, 78 of which came on one play to start the second half that would end up being the Bears' only score.

The Chargers next face the Shenandoah Raiders on the road.

Greensburg

CONNERSVILLE — On the road for the first time this season, the Pirates traveled to Connersville for Week 3. The Spartans used a 28-point second half to pull away to the 41-14 win over Greensburg.

Connersville is 2-1 on the season. The Pirates fall to 0-3.

After playing to a 7-7 tie after one quarter, the Spartans took a 13-7 lead to the half. Connersville scored 14 points in both the third and fourth quarter to secure the win.

The Pirates rushed for 182 yards in the game, led by Austin Cruz with 106 yards and a touchdown. Kaden Acton added 47 yards rushing and Brayden Rankins rushed for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Bryson Abplanalp passed for 86 yards for the Pirates. Owen Meadows caught eight passes for 61 yards. Myles McKinsey had 19 yards receiving.

Cruz led the Pirates' defense with eight total tackles, including a tackle for loss. Aiden Lang (one tackle for loss) and Meadows both had seven total tackles. Rankins also had a tackle for loss. Lang and Rankin both recovered a fumble.

Scores

EIAC

Batesville 20, South Dearborn 14

Connersville 41, Greensburg 14

East Central 38, Cincinnati Moeller 28

Franklin County 41, Rushville 21

Lawrenceburg 28, Milan 21

MEC

Centerville 22, Eastern Hancock 21

Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8

North Decatur 41, Monroe Central 6

