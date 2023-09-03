Football: Big Central Player of the Week ballot for week 1

Welcome to the Week 1 MyCentralJersey.com’s Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week poll.

Luke Brogan, Delaware Valley

Brogan helped the Terriers get off to a hot start this season with a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter en route to a 27-9 win over Roselle. The senior quarterback finished with 181 passing yards and rushed for 49 yards and two more scores.

Jack Dally, Governor Livingston

The junior scored twice in the fourth quarter as the Highlanders rallied for a 33-21 win over A.L. Johnson. He finished with 217 rushing yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns — a 60-yard run in the first quarter and runs of 61 and 43 yards in the final session. Dally added seven tackles at linebacker.

Kordal Hinton, Union

The senior lifted his team to an exciting 27-21 overtime win over Bridgewater-Raritan. Hinton scored the winning touchdown in the extra session to cap a dominant all-around game. The fullback/linebacker rushed for 132 yards with 12 carries and two scores, adding 21 tackles — 15 solo — on defense.

Jonathan Lobelo, Hillsborough

The senior linebacker had a huge game as the Raiders pitched a 43-0 shutout against East Brunswick. Lobelo had 11 tackles, including four for a loss, a forced fumble and he recovered a fumble. Hillsborough (2-0) has allowed one touchdown in its two wins this season.

Tyrece Parrott, Carteret

The senior was named his team’s MVP in the annual rivalry game against Perth Amboy, and for good reason. Parrott threw for 240 yards (11-of-14) and three touchdowns in the 42-7 win. He also rushed for a score and had 34 yards on the ground.

Aiden Sangiray, Dunellen

The senior was needed to step in as the lead running back — and he delivered. Sangiray had a breakout game with 191 rushing yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns in an 18-7 win over Dayton.

Aleks Sitkowski, Watchung Hills

The senior quarterback helped the Warriors score four unanswered touchdowns in a 34-20 comeback win over Westfield. He finished 20-of-30 for 159 passing yards and two scores and added 101 rushing yards and two TDs on 11 carries.

Anthony Venettone, South Hunterdon

The senior opened the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run as the Eagles snagged a big 34-8 win over Roselle Park. The quarterback threw for 139 yards (7-of-14) and three touchdowns. He added 115 rushing yards on 12 carries and two scores on the ground.

