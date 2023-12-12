Football: Big Central All-Conference defense, plus honorable mention

Honoring the best defensive players in the Big Central Football Conference for 2023

FIRST TEAM

DAVID BROTHERS

Bernards' David Brothers (left, No. 40)

Bernards

Senior

Defensive line

Already committed to Wagner for lacrosse, Brothers decided to try his hand as a football player for the first time this season and it the rest is history. After being part of a rotation to start the year, the senior merged as a force for the conference’s second-best defense, setting single-season program records for sacks (13) and sacks in a game (4). He recorded 78 tackles, including 21 for a loss, forced a fumble and recovered another.

More: Football awards: Central Jersey and Big Central Conference postseason honors index

JOSUE CORDOBA

Plainfield

Senior

Defensive line

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive tackle played a big part in Plainfield earning its first winning season in 18 years. The Kent State commit was a force with 79 tackles (55 solo, 24 assists), along with 12 sacks and a forced fumble. His highlights included five sacks in a win over North Hunterdon.

CHRIS OLIVER

Ridge's Chris Oliver (78)

Ridge

Senior

Defensive line

The Red Devils were top 10 in scoring and points against, and the latter accomplishment had a lot to do with Oliver. The tackle notched 61 stops, including 42 solo and nine for losses, adding seven sacks and a forced fumble for a unit that allowed just 13.8 points against per game.

CONNOR WALSH

North Brunswick's Connor Walsh (66)

Sayreville

Senior

Defensive line

The athletic and strong Walsh was a two-way force for the Bombers. On defense, the 6-2, 265-pounder recorded 85 tackles with eight sacks and helped pave the way for a dominant running attack on the offensive line. Walsh, who has committed to East Stroudsburg, helped the Bombers reach the North 2 Group 4 semifinals.

MYLES HAMILTON

LInden's Myles Hamilton

Linden

Senior

Linebacker

A two-time first-team All-Conference pick and second-team All-State selection, Hamilton delivered another dominant season for Linden, which turned in a 6-3-1 campaign. The senior recorded 155 tackles (119 solo) with 23 going for a loss and 10 sacks, finishing as the Tigers’ all-time career tackles leader. Hamilton is committed to Sacred Heart.

KORDAL HINTON

Union football player Kordal Hinton

Union

Senior

Linebacker

The senior dominated on defense and aided the offensive cause for the American Gold Division champs, as the third-year letterwinner and two-year starter departs with an FCS offer from Sacred Heart. Hinton recorded 136 tackles, including 94 solo stops and five for a loss for the Farmers, adding 773 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

TYLER KESSEL

Summit

Senior

Linebacker

The Dartmouth commit anchored the Hilltoppers defense, notching 133 tackles, with 15 going for a loss. Kennel also recorded three sacks and grabbed two interceptions for the North 2 Group 3 semifinalists and Union County’s top-ranked team. Summit finished 7-3.

JONATHAN LOBELLO

Hillsborough

Senior

Linebacker

A three-year starter and lone remaining holdover from 2021’s undefeated team, Lobello finished his storied career with a record-setting campaign for a defense that allowed just 11.5 points per game – fourth-best in the BCC. Lobello, who finishes with a program-record 283 career tackles, notched 113 stops this year, including 19 for losses, adding a sack, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered and an interception. He also deflected five passes.

CHRISTIAN MAGLIACANO

St. Thomas Aquinas' Christian Magliacano

St. Joseph

Senior

Linebacker

Magliacano not only put up big numbers, but also brought a presence to the Trojans’ stingy defensive unit that pitched five shutouts and allowed the BCC’s fewest points per game average (6.3). Magliacano finished with 162 tackles (32 TFL), two sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder took his athleticism to tight end where he had 11 catches for 207 yards and two scores and rushed for 277 yards with 26 carries and three TDs.

More: Football BCC Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Magliacano is 2023 honoree

JOEL CORDOBA

Plainfield

Junior

Defensive back

The second-year letterwinner and first-time starter proved to be a massive weapon for the resurgent Cardinals, and on both sides of the ball, as he helped Plainfield to its first winning season since 2005. Cordoba recorded 45 tackles out of the secondary, grabbing four interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was also a force offensively, grabbing 66 passes for a league-best 1,234 yards and nine touchdowns, adding two more scores on the ground. Plainfield reports he has nine Division 1 offers.

SCOTT DREWS

Watchung Hills

Senior

Defensive back

Drews was certainly a player to watch for the Warriors, who came storming out of the gates with five straight wins, finishing 8-3 for their winningest season since 1978 and grabbing their first playoff win since that year. One of the few returning starters, Drews saved his best for last, totaling 89 tackles, including eight for losses, four forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles, and three interceptions.

ZACAI MANIGO

St. Thomas' Zacai Manigo

St. Thomas Aquinas

Senior

Defensive back

Manigo grabbed five interceptions, with two pick-6s and 15 tackles, as he lifted the BCC’s best defense. He was a two-way threat with 11 catches for 310 yards and six touchdowns. His highlights included hauling in an 83-yard touchdown pass and scoring on a 40-yard interception return in the 42-7 opening win over Paul VI. The Trojans finished the regular season undefeated en route to a 10-1 campaign.

IBN MCDANIELS

Elizabeth

Senior

Defensive back

A lockdown corner with offers from Syracuse and Boston College, McDaniels had an impact as a wide receiver, but made his biggest contributions in the defensive secondary. The senior made 38 tackles, including six for losses, returned one of his three interception for a score, and added five pass breakups. He also caught 44 passes for 744 yards and eight touchdowns.

JAKE CALDWELL

Bernards

Senior

Returner

A major impact player in all three phases for the North 2 Group 4 state sectional champs, Caldwell notched 52 tackles on defense with four interceptions, caught 42 passes for 593 yards and four TDs, rushed for three more touchdowns, and returned kicks and punts, including one punt he returned for a score.

DECKER MCNALLY

Hunterdon Central

Senior

Punter

The Red Devils senior received high praise from his head coach, and his numbers proved it, as he booted for a 45.3-yard average, including a long of 51 yards. He also deposited 11 punts inside the 20-yard line and zero touchbacks.

SAMAAD HICKS

North Brunswick's Samaad Hicks

North Brunswick

Senior

Athlete

The New Brunswick transfer made an immediate splash on his first touch for the Raiders, bolting for a 73-yard touchdown on the season’s opening kickoff in a win over South Brunswick. The versatile Hicks (FS/RB) continued the production with 54 tackles, four interceptions, three pass deflections and forced two fumbles, recovering one. He added 601 rushing yards (83 carries), 451 receiving yards (22 catches), scored 18 TDs and chipped in 14 times on 2-point conversions.

TYLER VAN CLEEF

Hillsborough

Senior

Athlete

A safety and punt returner who was the New York Jets High School Player of the Week after a Week 4 toppling of then-undefeated Phillipsburg, Van Cleef finally logged a healthy season after missing most of the last two with injuries. The senior helped the vaunted Raiders defense allow just 11 points per game, as he made 52 tackles and recovered a fumble, grabbing two interceptions and breaking up 11 passes.

SECOND TEAM

DL: Antwaun Jackson, Carteret, senior

DL: Diego Jesus, Sayreville, senior

DL: Cam Robinson, Middlesex, senior

DL: Kevin Taylor, Linden, junior

LB: James Curnal, Spotswood, senior

LB: Jack Dally, Governor Livingston, junior

LB: Jack Garbolino, North Brunswick, junior

LB: Sir Hezekiah Ragland, Carteret, senior

LB: Elias Scott, St. Joseph, senior

LB: Garrett Swayhoover, South Hunterdon, senior

DB: Bryan Anderson, Woodbridge, junior

DB: Matt Botvinis, New Providence, senior

DB: Renick Dorilas, Union, junior

DB: McNaully Erminal, Hillside, senior

RET: De’Shaun Stephens, Piscataway, senior

P: Ryan Carracino, Cranford, senior

ATH: Brandon Kurzeja, Voorhees, senior

THIRD TEAM

DEFENSE

DL: Darren Ikinnagbon, Hillside, junior

DL: Jayden Loftin, Somerville, junior

DL: Julian Montez, Westfield, senior

DL: Sebastian Vera, Edison, senior

LB: Alex Altemus, Dayton, senior

LB: Rooke Donohoe, Ridge, senior

LB: Mike Kollarik, Brearley, senior

LB: Joseph Neachukwu, Franklin, senior

LB: Brayden Stefan, Belvidere, junior

DB: Kenley Candil, Piscataway, senior

DB: Jahir Dawud, North Brunswick, junior

DB: Brayden Kelly, Watchung Hills, junior

DB: Nick Santa Barbara, Hillsborough, senior

Ret.: Jackson Jankowicz, Hillsborough, junior

P: Andrew Avent, Rahway, senior

ATH: Brady Post, Montgomery, senior

ATH: Joe Spirra, Bridgewater-Raritan, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

A.L. Johnson: Emilio Menicucci

Belvidere: Kyle Blew

Bernards: Tim Pagonis

Bound Brook: Jarred Wooden

Brearley: Gavin Marranca

Bridgewater-Raritan: Logan James

Carteret: Tyrece Parrott

Colonia: Nygel Hill

Cranford: Justin Hoeffler

Dayton: Brandyn Bernknopf

Delaware Valley: Michael Holzworth

Dunellen: Aiden Sangiray

East Brunswick: Ryan Bennett

Edison: Ricky Harvey

Elizabeth: Imad Canty

Franklin: Jeffery Shea

Governor Livingston: Owen Chait

Highland Park: Markos Hantsoulis

Hillsborough: Shayne Powell

Hillside: Talibi Kaba

Hunterdon Central: Jack Heider

J.F. Kennedy: Grant Lorentzen

J.P. Stevens: Hiven Biffot

Linden: Joe Mesko

Manville: Joshua D'ambrosio

Metuchen: Matt Flood

Middlesex: Jax Jarvis

Monroe: Logan Fotiadis

Montgomery: Ethan Goulbitsky

New Brunswick: Stanford Williams

New Providence: Sean Donnelly

North Brunswick: Alan Martinez

North Hunterdon: Tyler Anderson

North Plainfield: Aaron Potts

Old Bridge: Brody Nugent

Perth Amboy: Jahmeil Brown

Phillipsburg: Jett Genovese

Piscataway: Kiandre Dato-Snead

Plainfield: Keiwan Kirkland

Rahway: Marquis Diggs

Ridge: Ryan Olivo

Roselle: Timothy Porter

Roselle Park: Adrian Palacios

Sayreville: Bryce Bouchard

Scotch Plains-Fanwood: Noah Ricca

Somerville: Joshua Rodriguez

South Brunswick: Greg Sledge

South Hunterdon: Aaron Zalescik

South Plainfield: Dom Massaro

South River: Gavin Staffa

Spotswood: Trey Lazar

St. Joseph-Metuchen: Jahcir Styles

St. Thomas Aquinas: Lamar Stevenson

Summit: Jack Bronikowski

Union: Babadara Olowe

Voorhees: Isaac Levitan

Watchung Hills: Cam Montague

Westfield: Chris Rossetti

Woodbridge: Jancarlos Mena

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Football: Big Central All-Conf. defense, plus honorable mention