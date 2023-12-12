Football: Big Central All-Conference defense, plus honorable mention
Honoring the best defensive players in the Big Central Football Conference for 2023
FIRST TEAM
DAVID BROTHERS
Bernards
Senior
Defensive line
Already committed to Wagner for lacrosse, Brothers decided to try his hand as a football player for the first time this season and it the rest is history. After being part of a rotation to start the year, the senior merged as a force for the conference’s second-best defense, setting single-season program records for sacks (13) and sacks in a game (4). He recorded 78 tackles, including 21 for a loss, forced a fumble and recovered another.
JOSUE CORDOBA
Plainfield
Senior
Defensive line
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive tackle played a big part in Plainfield earning its first winning season in 18 years. The Kent State commit was a force with 79 tackles (55 solo, 24 assists), along with 12 sacks and a forced fumble. His highlights included five sacks in a win over North Hunterdon.
CHRIS OLIVER
Ridge
Senior
Defensive line
The Red Devils were top 10 in scoring and points against, and the latter accomplishment had a lot to do with Oliver. The tackle notched 61 stops, including 42 solo and nine for losses, adding seven sacks and a forced fumble for a unit that allowed just 13.8 points against per game.
CONNOR WALSH
Sayreville
Senior
Defensive line
The athletic and strong Walsh was a two-way force for the Bombers. On defense, the 6-2, 265-pounder recorded 85 tackles with eight sacks and helped pave the way for a dominant running attack on the offensive line. Walsh, who has committed to East Stroudsburg, helped the Bombers reach the North 2 Group 4 semifinals.
MYLES HAMILTON
Linden
Senior
Linebacker
A two-time first-team All-Conference pick and second-team All-State selection, Hamilton delivered another dominant season for Linden, which turned in a 6-3-1 campaign. The senior recorded 155 tackles (119 solo) with 23 going for a loss and 10 sacks, finishing as the Tigers’ all-time career tackles leader. Hamilton is committed to Sacred Heart.
KORDAL HINTON
Union
Senior
Linebacker
The senior dominated on defense and aided the offensive cause for the American Gold Division champs, as the third-year letterwinner and two-year starter departs with an FCS offer from Sacred Heart. Hinton recorded 136 tackles, including 94 solo stops and five for a loss for the Farmers, adding 773 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
TYLER KESSEL
Summit
Senior
Linebacker
The Dartmouth commit anchored the Hilltoppers defense, notching 133 tackles, with 15 going for a loss. Kennel also recorded three sacks and grabbed two interceptions for the North 2 Group 3 semifinalists and Union County’s top-ranked team. Summit finished 7-3.
JONATHAN LOBELLO
Hillsborough
Senior
Linebacker
A three-year starter and lone remaining holdover from 2021’s undefeated team, Lobello finished his storied career with a record-setting campaign for a defense that allowed just 11.5 points per game – fourth-best in the BCC. Lobello, who finishes with a program-record 283 career tackles, notched 113 stops this year, including 19 for losses, adding a sack, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered and an interception. He also deflected five passes.
CHRISTIAN MAGLIACANO
St. Joseph
Senior
Linebacker
Magliacano not only put up big numbers, but also brought a presence to the Trojans’ stingy defensive unit that pitched five shutouts and allowed the BCC’s fewest points per game average (6.3). Magliacano finished with 162 tackles (32 TFL), two sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder took his athleticism to tight end where he had 11 catches for 207 yards and two scores and rushed for 277 yards with 26 carries and three TDs.
JOEL CORDOBA
Plainfield
Junior
Defensive back
The second-year letterwinner and first-time starter proved to be a massive weapon for the resurgent Cardinals, and on both sides of the ball, as he helped Plainfield to its first winning season since 2005. Cordoba recorded 45 tackles out of the secondary, grabbing four interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was also a force offensively, grabbing 66 passes for a league-best 1,234 yards and nine touchdowns, adding two more scores on the ground. Plainfield reports he has nine Division 1 offers.
SCOTT DREWS
Watchung Hills
Senior
Defensive back
Drews was certainly a player to watch for the Warriors, who came storming out of the gates with five straight wins, finishing 8-3 for their winningest season since 1978 and grabbing their first playoff win since that year. One of the few returning starters, Drews saved his best for last, totaling 89 tackles, including eight for losses, four forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles, and three interceptions.
ZACAI MANIGO
St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior
Defensive back
Manigo grabbed five interceptions, with two pick-6s and 15 tackles, as he lifted the BCC’s best defense. He was a two-way threat with 11 catches for 310 yards and six touchdowns. His highlights included hauling in an 83-yard touchdown pass and scoring on a 40-yard interception return in the 42-7 opening win over Paul VI. The Trojans finished the regular season undefeated en route to a 10-1 campaign.
IBN MCDANIELS
Elizabeth
Senior
Defensive back
A lockdown corner with offers from Syracuse and Boston College, McDaniels had an impact as a wide receiver, but made his biggest contributions in the defensive secondary. The senior made 38 tackles, including six for losses, returned one of his three interception for a score, and added five pass breakups. He also caught 44 passes for 744 yards and eight touchdowns.
JAKE CALDWELL
Bernards
Senior
Returner
A major impact player in all three phases for the North 2 Group 4 state sectional champs, Caldwell notched 52 tackles on defense with four interceptions, caught 42 passes for 593 yards and four TDs, rushed for three more touchdowns, and returned kicks and punts, including one punt he returned for a score.
DECKER MCNALLY
Hunterdon Central
Senior
Punter
The Red Devils senior received high praise from his head coach, and his numbers proved it, as he booted for a 45.3-yard average, including a long of 51 yards. He also deposited 11 punts inside the 20-yard line and zero touchbacks.
SAMAAD HICKS
North Brunswick
Senior
Athlete
The New Brunswick transfer made an immediate splash on his first touch for the Raiders, bolting for a 73-yard touchdown on the season’s opening kickoff in a win over South Brunswick. The versatile Hicks (FS/RB) continued the production with 54 tackles, four interceptions, three pass deflections and forced two fumbles, recovering one. He added 601 rushing yards (83 carries), 451 receiving yards (22 catches), scored 18 TDs and chipped in 14 times on 2-point conversions.
TYLER VAN CLEEF
Hillsborough
Senior
Athlete
A safety and punt returner who was the New York Jets High School Player of the Week after a Week 4 toppling of then-undefeated Phillipsburg, Van Cleef finally logged a healthy season after missing most of the last two with injuries. The senior helped the vaunted Raiders defense allow just 11 points per game, as he made 52 tackles and recovered a fumble, grabbing two interceptions and breaking up 11 passes.
SECOND TEAM
DL: Antwaun Jackson, Carteret, senior
DL: Diego Jesus, Sayreville, senior
DL: Cam Robinson, Middlesex, senior
DL: Kevin Taylor, Linden, junior
LB: James Curnal, Spotswood, senior
LB: Jack Dally, Governor Livingston, junior
LB: Jack Garbolino, North Brunswick, junior
LB: Sir Hezekiah Ragland, Carteret, senior
LB: Elias Scott, St. Joseph, senior
LB: Garrett Swayhoover, South Hunterdon, senior
DB: Bryan Anderson, Woodbridge, junior
DB: Matt Botvinis, New Providence, senior
DB: Renick Dorilas, Union, junior
DB: McNaully Erminal, Hillside, senior
RET: De’Shaun Stephens, Piscataway, senior
P: Ryan Carracino, Cranford, senior
ATH: Brandon Kurzeja, Voorhees, senior
THIRD TEAM
DEFENSE
DL: Darren Ikinnagbon, Hillside, junior
DL: Jayden Loftin, Somerville, junior
DL: Julian Montez, Westfield, senior
DL: Sebastian Vera, Edison, senior
LB: Alex Altemus, Dayton, senior
LB: Rooke Donohoe, Ridge, senior
LB: Mike Kollarik, Brearley, senior
LB: Joseph Neachukwu, Franklin, senior
LB: Brayden Stefan, Belvidere, junior
DB: Kenley Candil, Piscataway, senior
DB: Jahir Dawud, North Brunswick, junior
DB: Brayden Kelly, Watchung Hills, junior
DB: Nick Santa Barbara, Hillsborough, senior
Ret.: Jackson Jankowicz, Hillsborough, junior
P: Andrew Avent, Rahway, senior
ATH: Brady Post, Montgomery, senior
ATH: Joe Spirra, Bridgewater-Raritan, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
A.L. Johnson: Emilio Menicucci
Belvidere: Kyle Blew
Bernards: Tim Pagonis
Bound Brook: Jarred Wooden
Brearley: Gavin Marranca
Bridgewater-Raritan: Logan James
Carteret: Tyrece Parrott
Colonia: Nygel Hill
Cranford: Justin Hoeffler
Dayton: Brandyn Bernknopf
Delaware Valley: Michael Holzworth
Dunellen: Aiden Sangiray
East Brunswick: Ryan Bennett
Edison: Ricky Harvey
Elizabeth: Imad Canty
Franklin: Jeffery Shea
Governor Livingston: Owen Chait
Highland Park: Markos Hantsoulis
Hillsborough: Shayne Powell
Hillside: Talibi Kaba
Hunterdon Central: Jack Heider
J.F. Kennedy: Grant Lorentzen
J.P. Stevens: Hiven Biffot
Linden: Joe Mesko
Manville: Joshua D'ambrosio
Metuchen: Matt Flood
Middlesex: Jax Jarvis
Monroe: Logan Fotiadis
Montgomery: Ethan Goulbitsky
New Brunswick: Stanford Williams
New Providence: Sean Donnelly
North Brunswick: Alan Martinez
North Hunterdon: Tyler Anderson
North Plainfield: Aaron Potts
Old Bridge: Brody Nugent
Perth Amboy: Jahmeil Brown
Phillipsburg: Jett Genovese
Piscataway: Kiandre Dato-Snead
Plainfield: Keiwan Kirkland
Rahway: Marquis Diggs
Ridge: Ryan Olivo
Roselle: Timothy Porter
Roselle Park: Adrian Palacios
Sayreville: Bryce Bouchard
Scotch Plains-Fanwood: Noah Ricca
Somerville: Joshua Rodriguez
South Brunswick: Greg Sledge
South Hunterdon: Aaron Zalescik
South Plainfield: Dom Massaro
South River: Gavin Staffa
Spotswood: Trey Lazar
St. Joseph-Metuchen: Jahcir Styles
St. Thomas Aquinas: Lamar Stevenson
Summit: Jack Bronikowski
Union: Babadara Olowe
Voorhees: Isaac Levitan
Watchung Hills: Cam Montague
Westfield: Chris Rossetti
Woodbridge: Jancarlos Mena
