Football betting: Top five contest picks of the weekend

With the rise in popularity of football betting contests, the Yahoo Sportsbook staff is offering its top football picks for this weekend’s slate. And much like those contests, these lines locked as of Thursday night, so they won’t reflect subsequent movement.

All lines from BetMGM .

Nick Bromberg

Season record: 24-11

Purdue (+7.5) at Nebraska

I think this line is an overreaction to Purdue’s loss to Wisconsin. Nebraska has a tough time putting complete games together, and Purdue has been very good as a road underdog against the spread in Jeff Brohm’s tenure.

Iowa (+3) at Wisconsin

I liked this more with Iowa getting 3.5, but Wisconsin’s lack of a passing game is going to hurt the Badgers here. I’m interested to see how little the Badgers pass given Iowa’s ability to force turnovers and QB Graham Mertz’s propensity to throw interceptions.

Ole Miss at Auburn (Under 66)

It sure seems like Ole Miss totals are getting inflated this year. The Rebels have scored 31 points in each of their last two games, and Auburn’s defense is pretty good. A game that finishes 34-31 still hits the under.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets (Over 43)

The Bengals’ offense is really good, and I don’t think Mike White will be totally incompetent in his first NFL start. This game should produce enough points to hit the over on a low total.

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

This is a lot of points, and I realize that I’m picking this game as a Kansas City resident, but I feel the Chiefs are due to blow someone out. And remember, Daniel Jones is winless in prime-time games.

Sam Cooper

Season record: 18-17

Cincinnati (-24.5) at Tulane

Tulane has one of the worst defenses in the nation and could be without quarterback Michael Pratt, leaving a true freshman to potentially go against the No. 2 team in the country. Cincy rolls.

Indiana at Maryland (Under 49.5)

Indiana is down to its third-string quarterback, and Maryland’s offense has been struggling with its two best receivers out due to injury. This could be an ugly one.

Iowa State (-7) at West Virginia

Iowa State was ranked in the top 10 when the year began but is just now beginning to hit its stride. ISU wants to get back to the Big 12 title game and shouldn’t have many issues with WVU.

Colorado at Oregon (Under 49)

Colorado has the worst offense in the country. The spread is 24.5 here, but Oregon is just 2-8 ATS in its last 10 as a double-digit favorite. I’ll stick with the under and hope for a 34-10 type of game.

Louisville (+7) at N.C. State

Louisville’s Malik Cunningham is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country, and N.C. State has lost several of its top defensive players to season-ending injuries. The Cards keep it close.

Frank Schwab

Season record: 15-19-1

Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5) over N.Y. Jets

The Jets were already a bad team, and now they’re down to backup QB Mike White. The Jets might not crack double-digit points. The Bengals won’t have any trouble scoring.

Lions (+3.5) over Eagles

I’m prepared to pick the Lions to win their first game every week and ignore all the losses as I do my victory lap when I’m right. If I’m ever right.

Seahawks (-3.5) over Jaguars

I’m picking the Jaguars going from coast to coast in a road game? Nope. Seattle looks bad with Geno Smith, but still, just say no to the Jaguars.

Steelers (+3.5) over Browns

This game is going to be really, really ugly. Speaking of which …

Steelers at Browns (Under 42)

This has all the signs of a 13-10 game, with the Browns probably starting Case Keenum and still having the better QB in the game.

Greg Brainos

Season record: 15-20

New England Patriots (+4) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Patriots finally have their run game going. The Chargers are league-worst in rushing defense, giving up 162.5 ground yards per game.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) at Seattle Seahawks

Trevor Lawrence has been progressing nicely. This matchup against a leaky secondary could be the game we see him break out.

Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5) at New York Jets

If the Jets lose any more defensive players, Ed the Fireman is going to be out there at linebacker.

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (+3.5)

Dan Campbell is 0-7, yet there’s little doubt that he’s already one of the better coaches in the league.

New York Giants (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs

If the Giants get a couple of their playmakers back, they can win this game straight up.

Pete Truszkowski

Season record: 9-25-1

Penn State at Ohio State (-18.5)

Ohio State is rolling, Penn State is reeling. I’m envisioning a 35-13 type of game here.

Miami at Pittsburgh (Over 61)

Kenny Pickett should pick apart the U’s secondary, while Tyler Van Dyke has breathed life into the Miami offense.

Washington State at Arizona State (-16)

Another big favorite, Washington State is one of the worst schools in the country at stopping the run.

Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5) at New York Jets

Cincinnati needs to score 14 points to cover this number.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) at Seattle Seahawks

The Jaguars have been playing more respectable football and they can score some points. I’m not confident in Geno Smith doing the same.

Joe Garza

Season record: 20-15

Steelers at Browns (Under 42)

Betting this game is like watching “You” on Netflix. You do it and just end up hating yourself.

Panthers at Falcons (-3)

I’m betting on the home team with the competent quarterback — even if that home team is the perpetual, historic disappointment known as the Falcons.

New England Patriots at L.A. Chargers (-4)

The Patriots have been good since we all had flip phones, but that isn’t the case anymore.

L.A. Rams at Houston Texans (Under 47.5)

That monster Texans trade that the league and fans have been waiting for all season finally came through. Mark Ingram is a Saint again!

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos (Over 44.5)

This game deserves to be touched by the regression gods as these two struggling clubs have been leaving unfulfilled scoring opportunities all over the country.