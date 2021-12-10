Football betting: Top five contest picks of the weekend

With the rise in popularity of football betting contests, the Yahoo Sportsbook staff is offering its top football picks for this weekend’s slate. And much like those contests, these lines locked as of Thursday night, so they won’t reflect subsequent movement.

All lines from BetMGM .

Nick Bromberg

Season record: 39-26

Army vs. Navy (Under 34.5)

This briefly got down to 33.5 before going back up. I have to take it now that it’s over 34.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (Over 42.5)

After what we witnessed a few weeks ago, I have a hunch this could have a lot more points.

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets (Under 42.5)

With Taysom Hill set to start again for the Saints, I’m not confident that the New Orleans offense will put up a ton of points.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (-10)

I’m probably going to regret counting on the Chargers again here, but Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm don’t inspire much confidence.

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)

I think Tom Brady’s mastery over the Bills continues this weekend, and Leonard Fournette could run wild.

Frank Schwab

Season record: 33-31-1

Navy (+7.5) over Army

The total for this game is 34.5. The under for Army-Navy has hit 15 years in a row, according to The Action Network. So we know it’ll be low scoring. And it’s hard to take a favorite of more than a touchdown when you don’t assume the winning team will score more than 17.

Baltimore Ravens +2.5 over Cleveland Browns

I understand the Ravens’ issues. But the Browns have their own issues. Cleveland could win, but I can’t give you a decent reason they’re favored.

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) over New York Jets

I prefer betting underdogs. But at this point in the season, the NFL teams that are truly awful aren’t going to be good bets. We saw that shift last week when just about every putrid team but the Lions failed to cover.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) over Buffalo Bills

I’ll keep asking: Why do we still treat the Bills like they’re elite? The upside is there, sure, but right now they’re a 7-5 team that’s not even guaranteed a playoff spot.

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) over L.A. Rams

The Rams are good against bad teams, far less effective against good teams. Let’s bet on that trend continuing.

Sam Cooper

Season record: 31-33-1

Army vs. Navy (Under 34.5)

The total is as low as it’s ever been, but the under in the Army-Navy game has hit in 15 consecutive seasons. I am morally obligated to bet it.

Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) at Cleveland Browns

Ideally this moves to 3, but I like the Ravens in a bounce-back spot even after losing Marlon Humphrey. The Browns are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as home favorites.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-9)

Coming off two losses and a bye week, the Titans get right against the most poorly coached team in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team (+4)

I know they just beat the Saints, but the Cowboys offense still didn’t look right to me. I don’t think Washington is very good, but they’ve been finding ways to win. I’ll take the home dog.

Detroit Lions (+10) at Denver Broncos

This is not me reacting to the Lions finally getting a win, I just expect this to be a pretty low-scoring game. I don’t trust the Denver passing game to win by double-digits.

Pete Truszkowski

Season record: 25-39-1

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Season on the line for the rested Browns off a bye week at home against a Ravens team that feels on the brink of falling apart.

New York Giants at L.A. Chargers (-10)

Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm ... how do the Giants score?

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Under 48)

Quietly, the Chiefs are becoming an under team.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (Under 44)

Both offenses have been pretty bad in recent weeks.

Detroit Lions (+10) at Denver Broncos

I can’t lay 10 points with Teddy Bridgewater.

Greg Brainos

Season record: 27-38

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

The Chiefs defense is finally clicking, allowing just 11.2 points per contest during their five-game winning streak.

San Francisco 49ers (-1) at Cincinnati Bengals

Fading the quarterback whose hand swelled up like a water balloon last week.

Atlanta Falcons (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers

Either we’re going to discover that everything was Joe Brady’s fault, or mayyyyybe someone else is to blame?

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans (+8)

The Seahawks haven’t won a road game in two months and don’t deserve to lay eight points against anyone.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5)

Sometimes the man behind the magic curtain is an actual wizard. Arizona’s defense is legit and I don’t know what else a 10-2 team has to do to get people to stop taking it lightly.

Joe Garza

Season record: 32-33

New Orleans Saints at N.Y. Jets (+5.5)

Loved this when it opened at 6, but 5.5 is still too much for this COVID-infested, broke-down Saints mess.

L.A. Rams at Arizona Cardinals (Over 51.5)

Kyler Murray should score 12 points by himself.

Atlanta Falcons (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule wants to run the ball 30 times with bad players. That’s the handicap.

San Francisco 49ers (-1) at Cincinnati Bengals

I grabbed this when the 49ers were ’dogs because I’m fading Joe Burrow’s hurt paw.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team (Under 48)

Two bad offensive lines, two struggling offenses and two defenses that should be rising.