Football’s best (Patrick Mahomes) met futbol’s best (Lionel Messi) before Sporting game

Sports Illustrated last year chose the 50 most influential sports figures, and it’s no surprise that Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi made the list.

Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champion for the Chiefs, is the best player in the most popular sports league in the United States. Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of soccer, which is the most popular sport in the world.

Greatness met greatness Saturday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Sporting Kansas City’s match against Inter Miami FC. Messi, who helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, plays for Miami, which was taking on Sporting KC.

One of the members of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group is Mahomes, who has won two NFL MVP awards.

Mahomes, who was wearing a Sporting KC jersey, greeted Messi at Arrowhead before the start of Saturday’s match. This was a cool moment.