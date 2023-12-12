Football BCC Offensive Player of the Year: Why Sayreville's Zaimer Wright is 2023 honoree

Fans notice one thing. Other players may look at how the play develops in another way.

Then there’s how Sayreville’s Zaimer Wright views it.

“He has great vision on the field,” Bombers coach Don Sofilkanich said. “He really does. He has a feel for the game. He sees things that other people don’t see.”

And that’s a very good thing when it comes to a running back. Combine his athleticism with his smarts and his football savviness, and it all added up to another terrific season.

Wright is the MyCentralJersey Football Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,743 yards on 192 carries with 22 touchdowns in nine games. The senior helped Sayreville finish 8-3 and reach the North 2 Group 4 semifinals. He also had 13 catches for 259 yards and two scores and even threw a 46-yard TD pass, all while also playing in the secondary (CB/S).

Wright had a breakout season as a sophomore (1,401 rushing yards), but missed time last season with injuries. This fall, he was fully back.

Sayreville's Zaimer Wright scores against North Brunswick at SHI Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023

Sofilkanich noted that Wright “kind of was the engine that kept us going.”

“The young man did everything he was supposed to do,” Sofilkanich said. “He played very well during the season on both sides of the ball. … As a three-year starter, he obviously brought consistency to the team and confidence with the idea of making plays. I always use the phrase, 'big-time players make big plays in big games' and I think he did that throughout the season.”

How’s this for a big-time player – he rushed for 240 yards and five touchdowns in the sixth-seeded Bombers’ 35-14 upset over third-seeded Montgomery in the playoff quarterfinals. That included several plays where he seemed down, but got away, bounced off tacklers and took off, including on a 72-yard TD run.

Big-time player. Big-time play.

After the game, Wright couldn’t quite say how he did it and credited the offensive line.

“It’s just reaction,” he said. “I just react. That’s all it is.”

Wright rushed for over 100 yards in all but one game and had five games of at least 195 rushing yards with multiple touchdowns in seven contests. He missed two early games because of injuries, but shined down the stretch.

“He’s able to accelerate,” Sofilkanich said. “He goes from zero to 60 pretty fast, you know. Full speed. That’s one of the things that I think really helped him and I think this year he was a very durable back for us.”

Sofilkanich said that Wright isn’t decided yet on which college he’s going to next season. One thing is for sure ...

“You could quote it anyway you want to quote it, the kid’s a great player at the end of the day,” Sofilkanich said. “He’s a special kid.”

