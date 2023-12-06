From football to basketball, Billy White III leading Eagles to success

Billy White III has accomplished more in two years than some athletes achieve in their entire high school careers.

The 6-foot-7 Veterans Memorial sophomore went from leading the Eagles to the regional tournament in basketball as a freshman to leading Vets to the second round of the playoffs in football this season.

White III, who played quarterback for the Eagles and can play virtually any position on the basketball court, was back leading his teammates on Tuesday after scoring 21 points in Veterans Memorial's 69-57 win against Ray.

White III sparked the Eagles with 12 points in the third quarter and showed off his defensive abilities by coming up with two blocks and a pair of steals in the non-zone win against the Texans.

"The run we had in football taught me a lot for this season because I learned to mature quick," White III said. "Coming into basketball now, my goal is to help our team win a state championship. Going through the process of football and game planning every week, it goes into basketball because we have to be a team in order to reach our goal of winning a state championship."

White III played football as a freshman, but didn't get the opportunity to start under center until this season when the team looked to him to fill the position.

White III rose to the occasion by passing for 2,774 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth for the seventh consecutive season.

"I was extremely proud of him for what he accomplished on the football field," White III's father and Veterans Memorial basketball coach Billy White Jr. said. "I know he put a lot of time and energy into that and I'm proud of of him for transitioning over. I told him it was going to take about two weeks or so to get his basketball legs under him, and he's still in that process but he's coming out, rebounding and taking care of the paint."

White III has found himself handling more of the team's rebounds with the graduation of post players Jordyn Heard and Quentcy Lewis.

Even as a sophomore, White III has also filled the role of being a floor general and can usually be spotted calling out plays and cheering his teammates when he's on the bench.

White III said being a quarterback the last four months and learning from last year's seniors in basketball helped mold him into the leader he is today.

"Having that experience of reaching the regional finals last year, there were some seniors and juniors who taught me a lot," White III said. "Even though I'm still an underclassmen, it's helped me gain knowledge of the game and it's help me teach my teammates how to do things in order to be great."

White III has played both sports most of his life but still considers basketball his favorite sport.

His goal this season is help the Eagles compete for a district championship, advance back to the regional tournament and hopefully, help Veterans Memorial get back to the state tournament for first time since the 2016-2017 season.

"One of things that's good about being his dad and coach is that I've been watching him play that role his entire life," White Jr. said of White III's leadership. "Just seeing him come into his own and taking more of that leadership role, and being more vocal. We have our leaders in CJ Vela, Christian Greenwood, Christian Sabsook, but Billy in his sophomore campaign with Sean (Mondragon) has been great to see."

