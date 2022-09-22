Football, baseball VFLs give Tennessee-Florida score predictions
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.
The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.
Saturday will mark the 10th time Tennessee will host ESPN “College GameDay.” The Tennessee-Florida contest will mark the 22nd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN “College GameDay.”
Ahead of the Tennessee-Florida game, Vols Wire looks at score predictions for the SEC East matchup.
Score predictions are from media and former football and baseball Vols, including Ted Schwanger who played for Tennessee and defeated Florida in 1952 and 1953. Schwanger played on Robert Neyland’s final team at Tennessee in 1952.
Tennessee-Florida score predictions are listed below.
Danny O'Brien (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 38, Florida 28
Aaron Medley (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 45, Florida 17
Ethan Wolf (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 38, Florida 28
Jack Jones (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 38, Florida 17
Come hangout with myself and @josh_dobbs1 and many others next weekend #GBO https://t.co/xO81DYWlSd
Todd Kelly Jr. (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 38, Florida 28
Thomas Edwards (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 42, Florida 17
Travis Stephens (beat Florida in 1998, 2001): Tennessee 37, Florida 24
Ted Schwanger (beat Florida in 1952-53): Tennessee 38, Florida 24
Will Mabrey (7 wins against Florida in 2021-22): Tennessee 21, Florida 17
Phil Jones (VFL, 1973-74): Tennessee 42, Florida 24
Kyler Kerbyson (VFL, 2011-15): Tennessee 28, Florida 24
Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 37, Florida 27
Adam Dubbin (Gators Wire): Tennessee 42, Florida 24
David Rosenberg (Gators Wire): Tennessee 42, Florida 31
Pat Dooley (Gators Wire): Tennessee 35, Florida 20
Sergio De La Espriella (Gators Wire): Tennessee 38, Florida 21
Tyler Nettuno (LSU Wire): Tennessee 34, Florida 24
Pete Fiutak (College Football News): Tennessee 30, Florida 23
Average final score: Tennessee 36.8, Florida 23.2
