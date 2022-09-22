Football, baseball VFLs give Tennessee-Florida score predictions

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 10th time Tennessee will host ESPN “College GameDay.” The Tennessee-Florida contest will mark the 22nd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN “College GameDay.”

Ahead of the Tennessee-Florida game, Vols Wire looks at score predictions for the SEC East matchup.

Score predictions are from media and former football and baseball Vols, including Ted Schwanger who played for Tennessee and defeated Florida in 1952 and 1953. Schwanger played on Robert Neyland’s final team at Tennessee in 1952.

Tennessee-Florida score predictions are listed below.

Danny O'Brien (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 38, Florida 28

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Medley (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 45, Florida 17

Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Ethan Wolf (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 38, Florida 28

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Jones (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 38, Florida 17

Come hangout with myself and @josh_dobbs1 and many others next weekend #GBO https://t.co/xO81DYWlSd — Jack Jones (@jackjoneshii) September 16, 2022

Todd Kelly Jr. (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 38, Florida 28

Tennessee defensive back Todd Kelly Jr. (24) warmjping. up before game against Missouri on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel

Thomas Edwards (beat Florida in 2016): Tennessee 42, Florida 17

MICHAEL PATRICK/NEWS SENTINEL

Travis Stephens (beat Florida in 1998, 2001): Tennessee 37, Florida 24

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ted Schwanger (beat Florida in 1952-53): Tennessee 38, Florida 24

The Knoxville News-Sentinel. December 1, 1952

Will Mabrey (7 wins against Florida in 2021-22): Tennessee 21, Florida 17

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Phil Jones (VFL, 1973-74): Tennessee 42, Florida 24

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kyler Kerbyson (VFL, 2011-15): Tennessee 28, Florida 24

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 37, Florida 27

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Adam Dubbin (Gators Wire): Tennessee 42, Florida 24

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

David Rosenberg (Gators Wire): Tennessee 42, Florida 31

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Pat Dooley (Gators Wire): Tennessee 35, Florida 20

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Sergio De La Espriella (Gators Wire): Tennessee 38, Florida 21

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Nettuno (LSU Wire): Tennessee 34, Florida 24

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Pete Fiutak (College Football News): Tennessee 30, Florida 23

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Average final score: Tennessee 36.8, Florida 23.2

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire