Football: Arlington's Michael Rescigno headlines the Journal's offensive all-stars

Michael Rescigno already was among the better players in the area, a dual-threat quarterback whose maturity and guile made him an unquestioned leader. With the Arlington High School football team returning the bulk of its core, including a developing offensive line and a troupe of talented skill-position players, the Admirals were expected to excel.

That mattered little to Rescigno, who believed then that he wasn't as good as he could be or doing as much as he should. The offseason was dedicated to adding muscle, improving his mechanics and becoming more discerning in the pocket. The result was Arlington enjoying its best season in program history while Rescigno set team records and turned heads.

Arlington's Michael Rescigno broke the Arlington career and single-season passing records and totaled 37 touchdowns, leading the Admirals to the Section 1 Class AA football final.

He threw for 1,886 yards with 23 touchdowns to only four interceptions, despite attacking downfield often and averaging 12.4 yards per attempt. Rescigno also ran for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns at 12.85 yards per carry. He also volunteered to play safety and was impactful on defense with 36 tackles, two sacks and an interception. All that went toward leading a high-powered team dominated its first 10 games and reached the section final.

Rescigno, for those efforts, was voted Section 1's Class AA Player of the Year and was a finalist for the USA Football’s Heart of a Giant award. He is also the Journal's Offensive Player of the Year.

"Michael is one of the most dynamic players Arlington has ever seen, but what truly makes him special are his character and leadership ability," Admirals coach Michael Morano said of the SUNY Cortland commit. "Not only did he orchestrate our offense, but he served as a mentor to younger players at all levels within our program."

First team

Marlboro quarterback Miles Brooks winds up for a pass during an Oct. 14, 2022 football game.

Miles Brooks, Marlboro, Sr., QB: An accurate and athletic playmaker, he earned all-section honors after helping the Dukes reach the Section 9 Class B final. Brooks completed 65.5% of his attempts for 832 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 576 yards and eight scores.

James Burg, John Jay-East Fishkill, Sr., TE/DE: Whether flexed out to receiver or in-line as a powerful blocker, he thrived and helped spark an offense that totaled 2,703 scrimmage yards en route to the Section 1 Class AA semifinals. Burg also caught four touchdowns.

Pawling quarterback Brett Clowry fires a pass against Pine Plains/Rhinebeck during an Oct. 6, 2023 football game.

Brett Clowry, Pawling, Sr., QB: He led an offense that averaged 39.1 points per game and drove Pawling to the eight-man football final. The all-Section 9 selection threw for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for eight scores, much of which came in the first halves of lopsided wins.

Spackenkill's Dan Collins readies to throw during the 8-man football championship game on Nov. 11, 2022.

Dan Collins, Spackenkill, Sr., QB/TE/LB: The four-time Journal All-Star totaled 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns and scored as a passer, receiver, runner, returner and kicker. The SUNY Cortland commit did that while recovering from an arm injury suffered during the 2023 baseball season.

Arlington offensive lineman Colin Cubberly gets into his stance before a Sept. 12, 2022 game against Suffern.

Colin Cubberly, Arlington, Sr., OT/DT: Described by Morano as a "once in a generation player" for Arlington, the Wisconsin commit is one of the most heralded prospects Dutchess County has produced. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound right tackle brought imposing strength and technical skill to the trenches, protecting Rescigno's blind side and dominating as a run blocker. The four-time Journal All-Star and former Player of the Year graduated high school early and will begin his collegiate career this winter.

Arlington's James Davenport runs up field against Carmel during a Sept. 14, 2023 football game.

James Davenport, Arlington, Sr., RB/LB: A dynamic athlete with power and elusiveness, he made breakaway runs a routine before his season was cut short with a knee injury. Nevertheless, Davenport rushed for 632 yards — on 11.93 yards per carry ― and 15 touchdowns, earning all-Section 1 honors.

Marlboro lineman Ryan Emig chases after a Rondout Valley ball-carrier during an Oct. 14, 2022 football game.

Ryan Emig, Marlboro, Sr., OT/DE: His strength, aggression and mastery of leverage allowed him to flourish. The two-time Journal All-Star had 57 pancake blocks, anchoring a line that cleared the way for an offense that amassed 2,225 yards. He also had 77 tackles and seven sacks and was voted Section 9 Class B Lineman of the Year.

John Jay quarterback Brady Feliciotto looks for an open receiver during a Section 1 Class AA semifinal on Nov. 3, 2023.

Brady Feliciotto, John Jay, Sr., QB/S: The all-Section 1 star completed 61% of his passes for 1,444 yards and 13 touchdowns to one interception. He also ran for 820 yards and 13 touchdowns, setting the program career record with 62 touchdowns while leading the underdog Patriots to the sectional semifinals. Feliciotto also had 45 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Highland's James Gescheidle carries the ball into the end zone against Red Hook during a Section 9 Class B quarterfinal on Oct. 27, 2023.

James Gescheidle, Highland, Sr., RB/DB: A superb athlete who enjoyed a breakout season along with his team, Gescheidle ran for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Huskies to their first playoff win since 2009. The all-Section 9 pick also had 55 tackles and an interception.

Haldane's Evan Giachinta breaks a long touchdown run against Stillwater during the Class D state semifinal on Nov. 24, 2023.

Evan Giachinta, Haldane, Sr., RB/LB: Voted the Section 1 Class C/D Player of the Year, Giachinta was a workhorse who had 209 touches for 1,501 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils to a state semifinal. He also 50 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. The two-sport star is a High Point University lacrosse commit.

Roosevelt's Prelsey Kafeero looks to break a tackle against Spackenkill during an Oct. 13, 2023 football game. The senior earned all-Section 9 honors.

Presley Kafeero, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sr., RB: An explosive runner with game-breaking speed and change of direction, the all-Section 9 standout totaled 1,280 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games, leading upstart Roosevelt in a six-win season.

Robert Mascia, John Jay, Sr., OL/DL: In addition to his experience and guile in leading the group, Mascia excelled as a puller with good quickness and lateral agility for his size, clearing lanes for a run-heavy offense. He earned all-Section 1 honors.

Pawling's Matt Pfister fights for additional yards after a catch against Pine Plains/Rhinebeck in an Oct. 6, 2023 football game.

Matt Pfister, Pawling, Sr., RB/WR: He was a constant threat as a runner or receiver, emerging as the Tigers' go-to weapon. Pfister had 23 catches for 536 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for 375 yards and five scores. The all-Section 9 pick also led a stout defense with 75 tackles and 3½ sacks.

Lourdes' Joe Tempestelli carries the ball during Section 9 Class A football final on Nov. 11, 2022.

Joe Tempestelli, Our Lady of Lourdes, Sr., RB/LB: "Whatever we needed, he did for us," coach Sean Keenan said. With a rebuilding team, the Warriors needed a little of a lot. Tempestelli ran for 1,228 yards and 18 touchdowns and had 22 catches for 257 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 102 tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions, leading them to the Section 9 Class A final.

Haldane's Ryan Van Tassel runs into the end zone during during the Class D regional final against Burke Catholic on Nov. 17, 2023.

Ryan Van Tassel, Haldane, Sr., QB: The all-Section 1 pick completed 57% of his passes and was an explosive runner, totaling 1,786 yards and 22 touchdowns, helping the Blue Devils win their first section championship since 2018.

Second team

Sean Allen, Arlington, OT/DT, Jr.

Vinny Angioletti, John Jay, WR/RB, Jr.

Caleb Chapman, Pine Plains/Rhinebeck, QB/DB, Sr.

Michael DiViesti, Marlboro, C, Jr.

James Eglit, Roy C. Ketcham, RB/LB, Sr.

Jason Finn, Arlington, OG/LB, Sr.

Connor Gemmell, Highland, QB, Sr.

Jack Hartman, Haldane, OL/DL, Sr.

Antonio Hickman, Marlboro, WR/SS, Sr.

Robbie Jordan, Arlington, WR/CB, Sr.

Jalen Lee, Poughkeepsie, QB/TE/DE, Sr.

Lucas Mackin, Arlington, WR/DB, Sr.

Peyton McFarland, Roosevelt, C, So.

Dylan Rucker, Haldane, OL/DL, Sr.

Honorable mention

Arlington: Cartier Joshua, WR/DB, Jr.; Chance Moultrie, WR/CB, Sr.; Xavier Realmuto, FB/LB, Jr.

Beacon: Owen Lynch, LB/FB/PK/P, Sr.; Kaevon Ricketts, WR/DB, Sr.

Dover: James Escaravage, Dover, OG/DT, Sr.; Jayson Vitolo, RB/LB/S, Sr.; Billy Sedor, WR/S, Jr.

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Andrew Caprioli, WR/S, So.; Mason Cuccia, QB, Jr.; Calvin Holland, OT, Jr.; Stephen Lake, OL, So.; Malachi Moore, FB/LB, Jr.; Owen Rose, OL/DL, Jr.; Moses Sekatawa, DE, Jr.; David Troue, RB, Jr.

Haldane: Brody Corless, WR/CB, Jr.; Luca DiLello, TE/LB, Sr.; Michael Murray, WR/LB, Sr.; Nate Stickle, OL/DE, Jr.; Jake Thomas, WR/DB, Jr.

Highland: Mark Cozzupoli, OT/DT, Sr.; Craig Elliot, G/DE, Sr.; Kulin Ogelle, OT/DT, Jr.

John Jay: Jaden Miller, P, Sr.

Marlboro: Chris DeNatale, WR/DB, Jr.; Sean Robertson, WR/LB, So.

Millbrook/Webutuck: Cameron Fried, QB/DB, Jr.; Santino Quattrociocchi, Millbrook, RB/KR, Sr.

New Paltz: Nick Horowitz, WR/S, Jr.

Our Lady of Lourdes: Liam Harris, RB/CB, Jr.; Noey Ledzema, QB/S, Jr.; Ray Rache, OL/DL, Sr.

Pawling: Harrison Crandell, LB, So.; Marc Kuhlmann, WR, So.

Pine Plains/Rhinebeck: Tyler Beckingham, RB/DB, Jr.; Joshua Dolansky, OL/DL, Sr. Chris Macri, RB/DB, So.

Poughkeepsie: Kashief Watson, OT/DT, Sr.; Amir Woody, RB/QB/LB, Sr.

Red Hook: Mark Paschal, OL/DL, Sr.; Robert Paschal, WR, LB, So.

Roy C. Ketcham: Raheem Adebola, OG/DE, Jr.; Jez Brooks, WR/CB, Jr.; Kenny Chapman, DE/OG, Sr.; Dylan Fay, LB/RB, Jr.

Spackenkill: Bryan Hoyt, QB/DB, Jr.; Chris Greene, DT/OL, Jr.; Josh Lewis, WR/CB, Jr.

