Football: Arlington's Luke Lavello leads the Journal's pack of defensive all-stars

Luke Lavello has long been lauded for his instincts and range in the defensive backfield, able to dissect offenses and direct teammates. With his athleticism and smarts, he was a playmaker in the secondary and a vocal leader for the entire unit.

Circumstances this season also allowed him to show just why he was so respected. As the Arlington High School football team breezed through the regular season, blowing out each of its opponents, there was a greater onus on opponents to pass — and take chances downfield ― in an attempt to keep up. Lavello was tested each week, and the free safety aced the course.

Arlington's Luke Lavello had seven interceptions in the 2023 season, leading a dominant defense that helped the Admirals reach the Section 1 Class AA final.

Quarterbacks paid the price as Lavello racked up seven interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Given the opportunity, he became a ballhawk last fall and forced the most turnovers among Dutchess County players in Section 1 or 9.

"He was the communication hub, always ensuring we were in the correct call," Admirals coach Michael Morano said of the all-Section 1 star, who made 46 tackles. "He also had an uncanny knack for finding the ball."

Those attributes and that production made him the Journal's Defensive Player of the Year.

Arlington's Luke Lavello intercepts a pass against Suffern during a Sept. 12, 2022 football game.

Lavello also excelled offensively, averaging 27.2 yards per catch and setting Arlington's single-season receiving record with 544 yards and seven touchdowns. "Simply put," Morano said, "Luke can do it all."

First team

Marlboro's Kadofi Abbott tackles Rondout Valley quarterback Johnny Soi during an Oct. 14, 2022 football game.

Kadofi Abbott, Marlboro, Sr., LB: A playmaking outside linebacker, he shined as an edge rusher and played the run well. The all-Section 9 pick made 78 tackles, including 12 for loss, with nine sacks, two fumble recovers, two blocked punts and two defensive touchdowns. He helped lead a defense that recorded four shutouts and held regular-season opponents to 7.6 points per game.

Highland's Josh Bishop looks to head up field against Red Hook during a Section 9 Class B football quarterfinal on Oct. 27, 2023.

Josh Bishop, Highland, Jr., DB/WR/PK: The all-Section 9 standout had two interceptions, one of which was returned for a score, and excelled on special teams with punt return and kick return touchdowns and 18 point-after kicks. He also had 614 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver, helping Highland win its first playoff game since 2009.

John Jay's Noah Croutch eyes a Scarsdale defender during a Section 1 quarterfinal football game on Oct. 27, 2023.

Noah Croutch, John Jay, Sr., LB/FB: With the technical skill and strength to shed blocks and stop the run and the athleticism to cover in space, Croutch "was a force at inside linebacker," coach Jim Cancellari said. He had 63 tackles, including eight for loss, and a sack. He also was Defensive MVP of the Section 1 Exceptional Senior Game.

Ryan Durling, Marlboro, Sr., LB/RB: With his combination of power, speed and ferocity, Durling was a hard-hitting run-stuffer who also had coverage range. The two-time Journal All-Star had 113 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks and forced three fumbles. He also ran for 921 yards and five touchdowns.

Lawrence Joyner, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sr., CB: His exceptional speed and footwork enabled him to thrive in man coverage, taking on the vertical threats and often mirroring receivers. The all-Section 9 selection made observers take notice when he held the state's all-time leading receiver Marek Arbogast to four short catches in the Presidents' shutout of O'Neill.

Arlington's Joe McGann turns up field after a catch during a Nov. 3, 2023 football game.

Joe McGann, Arlington, Sr., DT/TE: His outstanding athleticism within a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame made him a difficult matchup and a prospect drawing considerable college interest. McGann was disruptive on the interior line, "menacing offensive linemen," Morano said. The all-Section 1 pick had 47 tackles, nine for loss, and a sack. He also dominated as blocking tight end.

Dover's Mason Meilleur attempts to break a tackle against Haldane during a Sept. 1, 2023 football game.

Mason Meilleur, Dover, Jr., LB/FB: He emerged as a charismatic leader and his playing style supported that as Meilleur was an aggressive and physical run-stopper who often made plays around the line. He had 69 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered another for the Dragons in their return season to 11-player football.

Red Hook's Landon Ramsey punts during a Sept. 9, 2023 football game against O'Neill.

Landon Ramsey, Red Hook, Sr., S/QB/P: With his speed and understanding of offenses, the two-time Journal All-Star was a ballhawk and he often made timely plays. Ramsey also was a dual-threat quarterback and he is a Canisius lacrosse commit.

John Jay's Evan Rossi runs up field as a Scarsdale defender attempts the tackle during gets a Section 1 quarterfinal football game on Oct. 27, 2023.

Evan Rossi, John Jay, Sr., CB/RB: The all-Section 1 standout has good athleticism and savvy in coverage and often successfully shadowed the opponent's best receiver. As well, Rossi was instinctive and physical in defending the run, even making five tackles for loss. He also totaled 573 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lourdes' Mike Sabini hands the ball off during a Class A state quarterfinal on Nov. 18, 2022.

Mike Sabini, Our Lady of Lourdes, Sr., S/QB: With his range and ball skills, Sabini was a playmaker in the Warriors' Cover 2 scheme. He had 62 tackles and six interceptions, and his leadership helped the rebuilding group reach the Section 9 Class A final.

Haldane's Erik Stubblefield (33) tackles a Burke Catholic ball-carrier during the Class D state quarterfinal on Nov. 17, 2023.

Erik Stubblefield, Haldane, Sr., LB/PK: He made 101 tackles, including eight for loss, forced two fumbles and had an interception. Stubblefield, who competed while grieving the tragic loss of his dad, inspired teammates during a run to the Class D state semifinal.

Mason Supple, Beacon, Jr., DL/TE: Described by coach Jim Phelan as a "dominating and destructive force on our defensive line," the all-Section 9 pick had 56 tackles, including 16 for loss, with five sacks, two fumble recoveries and scored a touchdown after recovering a punt he blocked.

Christopher Thomison, Roy C. Ketcham, Sr., LB/FB: He had a breakout season and earned all-Section 1 honors after recording 57 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Thomison also scored three offensive touchdowns.

John Jay-East Fishkill teammates Finn VanDerStuyf, left, and Noah Croutch celebrate a touchdown against Ossining during an Oct. 21, 2022 football game.

Finn VanDerStuyf, John Jay, Sr., LB/OL: Described by Cancellari as "a student of the game, VanDerStuyf's diligent preparation and film study allowed him to diagnose plays pre-snap and help guide the defense. That, of course, aided his production. The two-time Journal All-Star had 42 tackles, including six for loss, and four sacks for a unit that held opponents to 11.4 points en route to the section semifinal.

Second team

Jack Drivas, Marlboro, LB, Sr.

Logan Ellison, Highland, LB, So.

Fallou Faye, Haldane, DB, Jr.

Matthew Fernandez, John Jay, DE, Sr.

Jahkym Hargrove, Roosevelt, DL, Sr.

Mercer Jordan, Beacon, LB/TE, Jr.

Drew Kozak, Lourdes, CB/RB, Jr.

Liam Leggett, Red Hook, LB, Sr.

John Carlo Macri, Pine Plains/Rhinebeck, LB/RB, So.

Salvatore Montaperto Jr., Marlboro, DE/RB, Jr.

Cole Mumford, New Paltz, LB, Sr.

Connor Petruso, Pawling, DE, Sr.

Stephen Sume, Lourdes, LB/TE, Sr.

Jayden Tuttle, Arlington, CB/WR, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Haldane football coach Ryan McConville led his team to the Class D state semifinals in 2023.

Ryan McConville, Haldane: He led the program through a rebuilding phase, improving gradually, and the Blue Devils broke through last fall, overcoming rival Tuckahoe to win their first Section 1 championship since 2018. Haldane surged through the playoffs and narrowly missed pulling an upset of Section 2's Stillwater in the Class D state semifinal.

