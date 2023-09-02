FOOTBALL: Area roundup for Week 3

Sep. 2—Peru's football team beat visiting Lewis Cass 41-14 on Friday to snap a 17-game losing streak in the series.

In the first matchup between the teams since 2014, and the first matchup as Three Rivers Conference opponents, the Bengal Tigers were in control by halftime in jumping out to a commanding 27-8 lead at the break. They led 34-8 after three.

Matthew Roettger rushed for 85 yards on 10 carries and was 4-of-7 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown. Alex Ross rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Braxton Strong had three catches for 96 yards and a TD. Brady Hahn had a 53-yard TD run. Tanner Boggs added a 35-yard TD run.

The Tigers moved to 3-0 and 2-0 in the TRC and all of their wins this season have been by at least two touchdowns.

LJ Hillis rushed for 51 yards on seven carries and was 8-of-11 passing for 83 yards and a TD for the Kings (1-2, 1-1). Cooper Frey had nine carries for 71 yards and four catches for 62 yards and a TD.

Beau Wicker, for the Kokomo Tribune

CARROLL 62, TAYLOR 7

Class A No. 4-ranked Carroll continued to ride its stifling defense when it hosted Hoosier Heartland Conference foe Taylor on Friday as the Cougars roared to a 62-7 win.

Coming into their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener, Carroll coach Blake Betzner and Co. preached intensity from the opening kickoff, but left with the notion that there is more work to be done.

"Defensively, I thought we came out and hammered them pretty early," Betzner said. "We were all over them, but offensively, I thought we were just a step slow. It was a big worry, two blowout wins early and then a team you think you can take care of early and then the first quarter we struggled.

"We've got to get through that. We can't let that creep back up like it did in the past years."

While Betzner felt the Cougars struggled early on offensively, there were highlights as Griffin Viney notched the team's first two scores of the game with four- and six-yard runs to the end zone.

Carroll's lead ballooned to 49-0 by halftime as Keegan Ellis got into the mix with back-to-back scores to start the second quarter while Carter Mullens's interception set up a TD later on in the period followed by a pick six from Owen Zinn.

Taylor's lone score of the game came when quarterback Javionne Harris found Alex Hall for a 15-yard receiving touchdown on their first drive of the second half.

For Carroll senior running back Griffin Viney, the Cougars are onto the next one with sights set on keeping the Bacon Bowl skillet for a third year in a row when they host Delphi (0-3) next Friday.

"Just not take any practices off. [John] Hendryx, our coach, says 'The most important game of the week is the one you've got this week.' We just keep going one week at a time and we're excited to play Delphi this upcoming week," Viney said.

The Titans will travel to Eastern (2-1) next Friday.

Clay Maxfield, for the Kokomo Tribune

EASTERN 48, DELPHI 7

With four touchdown passes from quarterback Eli Edwards and four TDs from Jayden Eagle — two via air and two on the ground — the Comets opened Hoosier Heartland Conference play with a decisive victory at Delphi.

Eastern took over quickly with a big play as Edwards connected with Eagle for a 42-yard touchdown strike and the Comets were sailing. Edwards hit Ian Hewitt for a 27-yard TD strike for a 14-0 lead. Delphi got on the board to cut the lead to 14-7 in the first quarter but the rest of the half was all Comets.

Edwards hit Blake Robinson for a 21-yard TD in the second quarter, Eagle ran in a score and the Edwards-to-Eagle combination struck again for a 34-7 Eastern lead at halftime.

After halftime, the Comets got a 44-yard TD run from Eagle to get the running clock going with a 48-7 lead. That was the last score of the game.

Eastern (2-1) hosts Taylor next Friday. Delphi is 0-3.

NW 50, BC 48

Northwestern picked up its first win of the season by coming out on top of a wild scorefest at Benton Central in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.

The teams traded blows in the first quarter, ending the first frame tied 14-all. The Bison added a TD in the second quarter while the Tigers got a field goal and BC took a 21-17 lead into halftime.

The Tigers roared back with a pair of TDs in the third quarter and took a 31-28 lead into the final frame, then withstood a wild fourth quarter that saw BC score 20 points in the frame and Northwestern answer with 19.

Northwestern (1-2) hosts Hamilton Heights next Friday to begin HC East Division play. The Bison dropped to 1-2.

MAC 20, N'FIELD 13

The Three Rivers Conference showdown featured lead changes at each stop. Host school Northfield took a 7-6 lead after a quarter but Maconaquah came back to take a 12-7 lead into halftime. Northfield nosed ahead again to take a 13-12 lead after three quarters but the Braves got the last word.

Maconaquah (2-1, 2-0 TRC) hosts Whitko next Friday. Northfield is 0-3, 0-2 TRC.

W. LAF. 39, TIPTON 0

After a scoreless first quarter, Class 3A No. 5-ranked West Lafayette asserted itself in the second period, taking a 13-0 lead into halftime. The Red Devils took control with another 19 points in the third frame for a 32-0 lead, then added another score in the fourth.

Tipton (1-2) plays at Tippecanoe Valley next Friday. West Side is 2-1.

SHERIDAN 28, TC 0

The visiting Class A No. 9-ranked Blackhawks punched in a couple TDs in the first quarter and held that ground at halftime, leading 14-0 at the break. Sheridan hit the end zone a couple more times in the second half for a shutout win. It was the HHC opener for both.

TC (1-2) plays at Clinton Prairie next Friday. Sheridan is 2-1.