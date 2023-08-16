Football is almost here: Photos from BNL-Mitchell scrimmage

Bedford North Lawrence Quarterback Memphis Louden (9) prepares to throw as Piaire Childs (5) blocks. The Bedford North Lawrence Stars ventured South to Mitchell to scrimmage with the Bluejackets at Terry Cole Field on Aug. 11.

Bedford North Lawrence's Daxton Short (13) intercepts a pass meant for Mitchell's Parker Felton (5).

Bedford North Lawrence's Piaire Childs (5) rushes for yardage during the scrimmage on Aug. 11.

Mitchell's Ethan Turner (23) looks to pass.

Mitchell's Malakai Goodman (1) slaps down a pass meant for Bedford North Lawrence's Maddox Ray (7).

Mitchell's Ashton Luman (14) splits Bedford North Lawrence defenders Braden Baker (1) and Jewett Gilbert (21).

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Football is almost here: Photos from BNL-Mitchell scrimmage