Former Chelsea director does not miss ‘ugly side of football’ after agent found not guilty

Saif Alrubie gave evidence at his trial in Southwark last week - PA/Jordan Pettitt

Marina Granovskaia, the former director at Chelsea Football Club, has said that she does not miss “the difficult and ugly side of football” after football agent Saif Alrubie was found not guilty of sending her an alleged threatening email.

Alrubie broke down in tears after being found not guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court and embraced family members and associates after the decision was delivered.

Granovskaia had told court how she felt “physically threatened” and had her personal security increased following an email from Alrubie in which he demanded £300,000 in commission for Kurt Zouma’s transfer from Chelsea to West Ham United.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon after Alrubie was found not guilty, Granovskaia said: “Coming to court to give evidence in the Crown’s case against Mr Alrubie was an extremely difficult decision. I am an intensely private person, but I was willing to do my part to ensure that no one else – particularly no woman – was ever made to feel as I did upon receiving his email, a feeling this trial has revived.

“I was also minded to testify as I received messages of support from colleagues and associates in football following news of Mr Alrubie’s arrest, including some who have had dealings with him over the years.”

Alrubie’s email was sent in May 2022, just before Granovskaia was put on gardening leave by Chelsea, following the takeover of the club, before her official departure at the end of August in the same year.

Granovskaia’s statement added: “There are things I miss about football: my colleagues and counterparts, including some wonderful and decent agents; the players; the spirit of Chelsea; and, of course, winning trophies. One thing I do not miss is the difficult and ugly side of football. I will not be making any further comment.”

Marina Granovskaia left Chelsea in the summer of 2022 following a successful period at Stamford Bridge - PA/Jordan Pettitt

Alrubie last week told court he will pursue a civil case for the money he believes he is owed by Granovskaia. He responded to the not guilty verdict by telling Sky Sports: “I’m relieved, my life has been hell for the last two years so I’m glad this chapter is over. It’s been horrible to have been accused of something you didn’t do and for it to have got this far. I thank my legal team, my barrister Matthew Radstone. I’m glad the jury saw this for what it is. Anything in relation to what was going on is now in the hands of my lawyers going forward.”

The email sent by Alrubie, dated May 22, 2022, was in relation to Zouma’s move from Chelsea to West Ham in August 2021 for £29.1 million, £4.1 million of which went to the defender as a severance payment, and Alrubie’s claim that he and his associates were owed £300,000 in commission.

In the email, Alrubie said: “I’m sure you’ve heard the story about your other friend Kia [Joorabchian] when he owed me money for a year and how he ended up paying it. Wouldn’t want you to be in the same situation just because you have a personal issue with me.”

Ahead of delivering their verdict, the jury had asked judge David Tomlinson that related to the law around the legitimacy of a threat and reasonable grounds for making one.

