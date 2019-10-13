It sounds like Kyle Long's season is over.

It's not entirely surprising news: as of Sunday morning, analytics site Pro Football Focus ranks Long among in the bottom-5 of all NFL guards in overall offensive performance (39.7), pass-blocking (45.6), and run-blocking (40.2).

Those numbers are a far departure from his career norms, and something was clearly up. Bears legend and Football Aftershow analyst Olin Kruetz saw today's move coming:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"You could make an argument that they have to take a good, long look at Kyle Long," he said after the Bears' loss in London. "And where he's at, and does he need weeks off… does he need to go on IR, is Rashaad Coward a better option. If you take a really good look at the film, and this is hard for me to say, because I am a big fan of Kyle long, and I've watched him for a long time play a high level of football, where he was a dominant right guard… What I've seen in the first 3 weeks, and in this week, I wonder about his body, I really do, and I wonder where he is in his career."

For what it's worth, Kruetz's take was a bit kinder this morning:

Kyle Long played his ass off for Chicago. When healthy top 5 Guards in the NFL. These decisions suck for everyone. — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) October 13, 2019

You can watch the entire conversation in the video above.

Football Aftershow analyst Olin Kruetz was all over the Kyle Long-to-the-IR story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago