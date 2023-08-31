Football advance: Oak Harbor plays host to Port Clinton for Week 3

Free safety Zander Burroughs wanted to be better in man to man coverage as a junior.

After two weeks, people might think twice about throwing his way at all. Passing in general against Clyde has been a nightmare for opponents.

Burroughs and Kam Shortridge intercepted two passes apiece in a 14-6 victory over Bellevue to open the season. Burroughs had an interception in a 44-12 win over Toledo Start last week.

Burroughs, who also works to learn the playbook and understand the concepts as a backup running back, played a safety/linebacker hybrid at hero in Clyde's defense as a sophomore last season. He didn't start the first game but played most of the snaps because of a Week 1 injury.

Clyde's Zander Burroughs celebrates his interception with Kam Shortridge and Brennan Wilson.

He'll always cherish any interception against Bellevue.

"The second one, it was an underthrow and I had to come get it," he said. "That led to my favorite picture, celebrating with Kam and Brennan [Wilson]. Our rivals and an interception. I loved it, it was great."

Brennan Wilson completed 14-of-22 passes for 184 yards in his second varsity start at quarterback.

"He was a receiver last year and he's still going both ways," Burroughs said. "He stepped up in that role. He knows receiver. He knows quarterback. A couple snaps we fumbled and Brennan picked the ball up and made a gain.

"He can make something out of nothing."

Cayden Perkins blocked a punt and returned it 27 yards for a score. Talk about a secret weapon.

"He did that last year," Burroughs said. "That was exciting. We were hyped on the sideline. As a freshman, he started because of that. He talks about it. He can go block a punt."

Brayden Olson caught a 44-yard touchdown pass as Wilson scrambled.

"The safety didn't come down, he was open at the 30," Burroughs said.

Clyde doesn't miss a beat with a rotation keeping running backs fresh. Clark Norman (16 yards), Drake Guhn (11), Mason Flewelling (6) and Chancy Miracle (4) each rushed for a score.

Tyler Soper missed an extra point but added a 27-yard field goal.

He had plenty of experience, but Burroughs took a step up with several tackles during Bellevue's final drive in a 13-12 victory to close the regular season last year.

"Me and Brennan had a lot of tackles," he said. "It felt right. I knew I was right for that game, the level of intensity was perfect. The last drive was a long one, we made it through."

He hasn't looked back, including on the field.

"Coaches worked with us on backpedal to look at the quarterback's eyes," he said. "He'll throw it that way and we can break on the ball. We got better at it. That's why Kam and I got two interceptions. A lot of film study and coaches having us in the right spot at the right moment.

"Knowing the play that's going to happen."

Opponents might stop throwing at Clyde, period.

"Get better every week," Burroughs said just in case. "We can't stay the same."

Week 3 games

Port Clinton (2-0) at Oak Harbor (2-0)

With the exception of Clyde, these are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the coverage area. Mike LaLonde tossed two touchdown passes in Oak Harbor's 25-21 victory last season. Carson Ridener rushed for the go-ahead score and Tyler Thompson returned a touchdown 65 yards for a touchdown. Dagan Meyers rushed for two scores for Port Clinton. Oak Harbor has outscored opponents 91-6 this season, including a shutout. Port Clinton has outscored opponents 99-21, including a shutout.

Perrysburg (2-0) at Fremont Ross (1-1)

Karson Kayden rushed 44 yards for a touchdown in Ross' 21-15 win over Sandusky last week. The Little Giants enter crossover play with the bigger schools in the Northern Lakes League.

Toledo Waite (0-2) at Clyde (2-0)

Chancy Miracle rushed for a touchdown in each of Clyde's games. Waite's been outscored 98-14, including a shutout to Port Clinton. The Fliers allowed 18 points this season.

Shelby (2-0) at Bellevue (1-1)

Bellevue allowed 17 points this season. Shelby scored 91 points. Bellevue won 24-9 last season.

Edison (2-0) at Gibsonburg (1-1)

Grant Smith rushed for one touchdown in each game for Gibsonburg. Edison has outscored opponents 77-12 this season.

St. Joseph Central Catholic (0-2) at South Central (0-2)

Opponents have outscored South Central 95-6 so far.

Cardinal Stritch (1-1) at Woodmore (0-2)

Woodmore suffered a narrow 9-7 setback to Montpelier last week. Cardinal Stritch beat SJCC 41-6 in Week 1.

Lakota (1-1) at Northwood (0-2)

Lakota beat Arcadia 31-7 last week. Northwood has been outscored 61-7 so far. Lakota lost 6-0 last season.

Genoa's Aidan Antry

Genoa (1-1) at Huron (2-0)

Aiden Brunkhorst rushed for three touchdowns and tossed three more in a 55-49 setback last season. He had 326 yards passing and 110 rushing as the Comets established a program record for total offense. He completed 30-of-40 passes. He tossed four touchdowns in a win over Toledo Bowsher last week, including two to Alex Spencer. Huron edged Norwalk St. Paul 31-28 and shut out Brookside 49-0 this season.

Mohawk (0-2) at Margaretta (0-2)

Both teams are looking for a first win. Margaretta lost two games by one score, including a 44-43 setback to Western Reserve in overtime last week. Mohawk scored only 19 points, but narrowly lost 14-12 to Tiffin Calvert.

