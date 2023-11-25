FOOTBALL: 5 takeaways from Claremore's semifinals loss to Del City

Nov. 25—Editor's Note: Stay tuned for sports editor Kevin Green's full in-depth story with thoughts from coach Jarrett Hurt and seniors Braxton Etheridge and Gage Deckard.

NOBLE — Claremore's enthusiasm was palpable.

The community rallied behind their beloved Zebras, packing the Noble High School football stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Black Friday. Despite the smaller venue, supporters filled the home stands and overflowed onto the grassy hill surrounding the field, eager to witness history as Claremore faced off against Del City in the Class 5A semifinals.

Fresh from one-point wins over Sapulpa and Elgin, the Zebras had their sights set on a first-ever shot at the state championship. However, the Eagles took charge early, seizing a commanding lead with three first-quarter touchdowns that set the tone for their 34-13 triumph and ultimately ended Claremore's groundbreaking season.

The Zebras closed their 2023 campaign at 11-2, equaling the school's win record while also marking a historic scoring high of 483 points (37.2 points per game).

As Del City (12-0) moves on to face Mid-Del rival Carl Albert (13-0) in the championship game, Claremore's valiant journey reaches an end, leaving a season to be remembered and celebrated.

Here are five takeaways from the season-ending loss:

Player of the Game: Del City receiver LaDainian Fields. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound TCU commit showed off his speed and hands early and often, catching 10 passes for 209 yards and touchdown grabs of 30, 35 and 15 yards.

His early contributions, specifically the first two scores in the opening quarter, swiftly propelled the Eagles to a commanding 21-0 advantage.

Key Moment: Despite facing a daunting 21-0 setback early on, the Zebras rallied themselves into a position where they could potentially turn the tides when trailing 27-7 late in the first half.

A pivotal pass-interference call placed Claremore at the Del City 18-yard line, setting the stage for a potential game-shifting touchdown, especially with the Zebras set to receive the ball first in the second half.

However, fate took a different turn.

Tyson Grimett's robust rushes propelled the ball to the 11-yard line, but Braxton Etheridge's third-down pass to Joshua Bump fell incomplete in the end zone. Even a diving effort by Gage Deckard on fourth down, almost securing a first down at the 5-yard line, ended in vain as the pass slipped through his grasp, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Following this missed opportunity, the offense struggled to gain traction, entering halftime with a mere 88 yards total. It wasn't until the final drive of the game that Claremore surpassed the 100-yard mark, highlighting the challenges it faced in mounting a late-game resurgence.

Making Adjustments: Despite a challenging start that saw them concede 191 yards and 21 points in the opening quarter, the Zebras' defense displayed significant resilience as the game progressed.

Improvements were evident throughout the remaining quarters as Claremore's defense tightened, limiting Del City to 13 points over the final three frames while holding it to 226 yards. This defensive effort translated to an average of 75.3 yards per quarter during that stretch, accompanied by a crucial forced fumble.

However, the offense struggled to capitalize on these opportunities. The team managed only 194 yards overall, with 97 of those coming in the final quarter. The inability to convert defensive stops into offensive momentum proved to be a pivotal challenge for Claremore throughout the game.

The Eagles finished with 417 yards, including 259 yards passing from quarterback River Warren.

Rushing Struggles: The Zebras' ground game struggled for a second-consecutive game, maintaining an average of under 2 yards per carry.

Last week against Elgin in the quarterfinals, Claremore managed a meager 1.9 yards per carry, and the trend persisted against Del City with an average of 1.8 YPC, amounting to 42 yards gained on 24 attempts.

Grimett led the rushing efforts, tallying 55 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, averaging 3.2 YPC. However, the cumulative rushing average was impacted by the Eagles' defense, which recorded four sacks of Etheridge, resulting in a net loss of 26 yards.

Among the attempts, Grimett's 11-yard run stood as the team's lone rush exceeding 10 yards, showcasing the struggle to break significant gains amidst the formidable defense.

One Last Connection: In the final moments of the game, after Bump recovered a crucial Del City fumble for the Zebras at their own 14-yard line with a minute left, Claremore seized one last opportunity to close its season on a positive note.

Etheridge took charge, kickstarting the drive with impressive completions of 44 and 12 yards to Nick Garbani and Hayden Lee, respectively, propelling the ball into Eagles territory. Despite consecutive incomplete passes, Etheridge's 9-yard connection to Deckard then set the stage for a gripping fourth-down scenario at the 21-yard line with just three seconds remaining.

Undeterred, Etheridge displayed his trademark precision, launching a pass deep downfield to Deckard. Rolling to his right after the snap, Etheridge unleashed a well-placed throw to Deckard, who had maneuvered past the defense on a post-corner route.

In a graceful display, Deckard secured the ball in the back corner of the end zone, culminating in a stunning touchdown.

This play marked the team's second fourth-down score of the game, echoing Grimett's earlier 5-yard touchdown run that narrowed Claremore's deficit to 21-7 with 10:04 remaining in the second quarter.

Although the touchdown didn't alter the game's outcome, it served as a fitting conclusion to the duo's illustrious career as a formidable scoring threat.

Etheridge closed the game with 152 yards on 11-of-26 passing while Deckard reeled in five receptions for 68 yards, capping off a memorable partnership on the field.