Football: 2023 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey offensive teams
The following players have been selected to the 2023 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey football offensive teams.
The Network is made up of news organizations APP.com, BurlingtonCountyTimes.com, CourierPostOnline.com, TheDailyJournal.com, DailyRecord.com, MyCentralJersey.com, NJHerald.com and NorthJersey.com.
Robbie Carcich
Westwood senior quarterback
Carcich punctuated the Cardinals’ 13-0 season with a comeback 21-20 overtime win over Rumson-Fair Haven in the Group 2 championship. The 6-1, 175-pounder directed an epic 99-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter to force OT. He was 165 for 208 for 2,274 yards and 24 TDs and rushed 111 times for 796 yards and 11 scores this season. His career record was 31-3 and he threw for 4,922 yards and 49 TDs.
Micah Ford
Toms River North senior quarterback
Ford concluded one of the great careers in the history of the Shore Conference by leading Toms River North to a second consecutive Group 5 championship. Ford, who missed the majority of four games with a knee injury, ran for 1,700 yards and 14 TDs, and threw for 869 yards and 15 TDs. He also made 54 tackles on defense and returned two interceptions for TDs. He has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Stanford University.
AJ Surace
Notre Dame senior quarterback
Surace, the son of Princeton University head coach Bob Surace, completed 130 of 188 passes for 1,862 yards and 26 TDs to just two interceptions. Notre Dame went unbeaten during the regular season. Surace has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Rutgers University.
Trashon Dye
Passaic Tech senior running back
Dye was arguably North Jersey’s most impactful two-way player for the two-time Group 5 runner-up. The 6-foot, 205-pounder rushed 277 times for 2,114 yards and 24 TDs, including both scores in the Bulldogs’ 23-13 loss to defending champion Toms River North in the Group 5 championship. Dye also led the Bulldogs (13-1) in tackles with 141, and he and twin brother Travon are committed to Syracuse.
Stephen Ordille
Mainland senior running back
The senior ran for 1,841 yards with a school-record 30 rushing touchdowns for the state Group 4 champion Mustangs. Ordille produced 250-or-more rushing yards twice, including once in the sectional against Millville. He scored four times in that game and went for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the state final.
Logan Pych
Vernon senior running back
Pych led the Vikings (8-2) to their best regular-season record in program history, rushing 259 times for 1,825 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games. Pych rushed for 100 or more yards in nine straight games, peaking with a 337-yard, four-touchdown performance in a September win over Lakeland.
Lotzeir Brooks
Millville junior wide receiver
The junior rewrote the South Jersey record books for career receiving yards (3,355) and career touchdown catches (51) and tied the single-season mark with 22 TD grabs. Brooks finished with 61 catches for 1,295 yards. He also rushed for two touchdowns.
Quincy Porter
Bergen Catholic junior wide receiver
Porter is considered New Jersey’s most coveted recruit in the Class of 2025. Size and speed make the 6-4, 200-pounder a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and he had 53 receptions for 1,110 yards and 19 TDs. He had seven catches for 97 yards as the Crusaders (11-1) three-peated as Non-Public A titlist with a 24-14 win over Delbarton. Porter has more than 20 major Division I offers.
Emanuel Ross
Red Bank Catholic senior wide receiver
Ross was one of the Shore's best all-around players this season. He caught 48 passes for 718 yards and 11 TDs, and rushed for 380 yards and three TDs. On defense, he made 27 tackles and returned one interception for a TD. He has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Stanford University.
Ryan Ward
Rutherford senior tight end
Ward was North Jersey’s biggest best-kept secret until he committed to North Carolina during the summer. The 6-4, 240-pounder is a stellar blocker and equally difficult to tackle and caught 24 passes for 654 yards and nine scores while leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back 10-1 seasons and third consecutive NJIC title. He also ran wildcat near the goal-line and carried 13 times for 49 yards and five scores.
Malachi Goodman
Paramus Catholic junior lineman
Goodman did not receive the full credit he deserved as the Paladins (3-8) continued their rebuild with a young roster. Scoring was a strength and the 6-5, 310-pounder helped pave the way for a team that averaged 350 yards per game and 27.2 points. He is a strong point-of-attack blocker with great footwork for a player his size and his offers include Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Penn State and Nebraska.
Marcus Linder
Bergen Catholic senior lineman
Linder was the cornerstone of a balanced offense that averaged more than 330 yards per game and never scored fewer than 21 points. The 6-1, 255-pounder helped the Crusaders (11-1) pound their way to a third consecutive Non-Public A championship, as they pushed past Delbarton in the second half for a 24-14 victory. Linder is as hard-working off the field and is committed to Johns Hopkins.
Aidan Lynch
Mount Olive senior lineman
The Marauders improvement from one win last year to 11 in 2023 was powered by the running game, anchored by the 6-foot-7, 283-pound Lynch. Mount Olive rushed for 2,769 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns en route to the North 2, Group 4 sectional title. Lynch is the most heralded offensive lineman in New Jersey by many recruiting metrics and is committed to Virginia Tech.
Ja'Eyne Matthews
Toms River North junior lineman
Matthews is one of the most heavily-recruited juniors in the country. He led a powerful offensive line that enabled Toms River North to rush for 3,661 yards and 38 TDs, and compile 5,032 yards and 61 TDs.
Jack Small
Old Tappan senior lineman
Small was a standout two-way lineman for a program that last year won the Group 3 championship and this year reached the North 1, Group 3 final. The 6-8, 290-pounder was an outstanding blocker and pass protector for a 9-2 team that averaged more than 340 yards per game and 36.3 points. He also had 58 tackles, including seven sacks. He’s a stellar student and is committed to Duke.
Zaimer Wright
Sayreville senior athlete
Wright, who rushed for 1,401 yards as a sophomore, returned from an injury-riddled junior campaign to gallop for 1,743 yards on 192 carries with 22 touchdowns. He also had 13 catches for 259 yards and two scores and threw a 46-yard TD pass. He exploded for 240 yards and five touchdowns as the sixth-seeded Bombers upset third-seeded Montgomery in the North 2, Group 4 quarterfinals.
Jack Morgese
Pope John senior kicker
Morgese was one of the Lions' most reliable offensive weapons this season. He connected on 30 of 31 extra points and nailed 7 of 9 field goal attempts. Morgese hit 50+ yard field goals in consecutive weeks, including a 52-yard field goal in a win over Seton Hall Prep.
Lamar Best, Willingboro sophomore quarterback
Landon De Prima, Ramapo senior quarterback
Rashawn Marshall, Weequahic senior running back
Chris Scully, Colts Neck senior running back
Ryan Trafford, Delbarton senior running back
Matthew D'Avino, Montgomery senior wide receiver
Dez Jones, DePaul junior wide receiver
Cam Miller, Winslow junior wide receiver
Marco Dzamba, Mountain Lakes senior tight end
Nyier Daniels, Bergen Catholic senior lineman
Cole Higgins, Phillipsburg senior lineman
Vincent Isom, St. Augustine senior lineman
Justin Kaye, Toms River North senior lineman
Juan Minaya, Paramus Catholic senior lineman
Connor Dietz, Brick Memorial senior quarterback
Kenny Smith, Hammonton junior lineman
Nico Ottomanelli, Old Tappan senior kicker
Dominic Campanile, Bergen Catholic junior quarterback
Kyree Fisher, East Orange senior quarterback
Connor Laverty, Bernards senior quarterback
Michael Schmelzer Jr., Montgomery senior quarterback
Will Deady, Ridge senior running back
Nolan James, DePaul junior running back
Jake Saus, Hunterdon Central senior running back
Phillip Folmar, Delbarton junior wide receiver
Zach Garmont, Verona senior wide receiver
Kenyon Massey, Paramus Catholic senior wide receiver
Nayad Walker, Shabazz senior wide receiver
Jackson Gallagher, Rumson-Fair Haven senior tight end
Jack Catchpole, Seton Hall Prep kicker
Benny LIles III, Kingsway, senior wide receiver
Julian Turney, St. Augustine, junior running back
