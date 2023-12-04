Football: 2023 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey offensive teams

The following players have been selected to the 2023 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey football offensive teams.

The Network is made up of news organizations APP.com, BurlingtonCountyTimes.com, CourierPostOnline.com, TheDailyJournal.com, DailyRecord.com, MyCentralJersey.com, NJHerald.com and NorthJersey.com.

Robbie Carcich

Westwood senior quarterback

Carcich punctuated the Cardinals’ 13-0 season with a comeback 21-20 overtime win over Rumson-Fair Haven in the Group 2 championship. The 6-1, 175-pounder directed an epic 99-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter to force OT. He was 165 for 208 for 2,274 yards and 24 TDs and rushed 111 times for 796 yards and 11 scores this season. His career record was 31-3 and he threw for 4,922 yards and 49 TDs.

Micah Ford

Toms River North senior quarterback

Ford concluded one of the great careers in the history of the Shore Conference by leading Toms River North to a second consecutive Group 5 championship. Ford, who missed the majority of four games with a knee injury, ran for 1,700 yards and 14 TDs, and threw for 869 yards and 15 TDs. He also made 54 tackles on defense and returned two interceptions for TDs. He has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Stanford University.

Toms River North's Micah Ford (1) celebrates their 33-6 win over Cherokee in the NJSIAA Group 5 football state semifinal at Cherokee High School in Marlton, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

AJ Surace

Notre Dame senior quarterback

Surace, the son of Princeton University head coach Bob Surace, completed 130 of 188 passes for 1,862 yards and 26 TDs to just two interceptions. Notre Dame went unbeaten during the regular season. Surace has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Rutgers University.

Trashon Dye

Passaic Tech senior running back

Dye was arguably North Jersey’s most impactful two-way player for the two-time Group 5 runner-up. The 6-foot, 205-pounder rushed 277 times for 2,114 yards and 24 TDs, including both scores in the Bulldogs’ 23-13 loss to defending champion Toms River North in the Group 5 championship. Dye also led the Bulldogs (13-1) in tackles with 141, and he and twin brother Travon are committed to Syracuse.

Stephen Ordille

Mainland senior running back

The senior ran for 1,841 yards with a school-record 30 rushing touchdowns for the state Group 4 champion Mustangs. Ordille produced 250-or-more rushing yards twice, including once in the sectional against Millville. He scored four times in that game and went for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the state final.

Logan Pych

Vernon senior running back

Pych led the Vikings (8-2) to their best regular-season record in program history, rushing 259 times for 1,825 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games. Pych rushed for 100 or more yards in nine straight games, peaking with a 337-yard, four-touchdown performance in a September win over Lakeland.

Lotzeir Brooks

Millville junior wide receiver

The junior rewrote the South Jersey record books for career receiving yards (3,355) and career touchdown catches (51) and tied the single-season mark with 22 TD grabs. Brooks finished with 61 catches for 1,295 yards. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Millville's Lotzeir Brooks, center, celebrates with teammate Demere White after Brooks scored a touchdown during the football game between Millville and Lenape played at John Barbose Stadium at Wheaton Field in Millville on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Quincy Porter

Bergen Catholic junior wide receiver

Porter is considered New Jersey’s most coveted recruit in the Class of 2025. Size and speed make the 6-4, 200-pounder a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and he had 53 receptions for 1,110 yards and 19 TDs. He had seven catches for 97 yards as the Crusaders (11-1) three-peated as Non-Public A titlist with a 24-14 win over Delbarton. Porter has more than 20 major Division I offers.

Emanuel Ross

Red Bank Catholic senior wide receiver

Ross was one of the Shore's best all-around players this season. He caught 48 passes for 718 yards and 11 TDs, and rushed for 380 yards and three TDs. On defense, he made 27 tackles and returned one interception for a TD. He has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Stanford University.

RBC's Emanuel Ross runs the ball around Wall's Jack Murphy for a 2 point conversion during the first half of the Wall Township Crimson Knights vs. Red Bank Catholic Caseys high school football game at Count Basie Park in Red Bank, NJ Friday, September 15, 2023.

Ryan Ward

Rutherford senior tight end

Ward was North Jersey’s biggest best-kept secret until he committed to North Carolina during the summer. The 6-4, 240-pounder is a stellar blocker and equally difficult to tackle and caught 24 passes for 654 yards and nine scores while leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back 10-1 seasons and third consecutive NJIC title. He also ran wildcat near the goal-line and carried 13 times for 49 yards and five scores.

Malachi Goodman

Paramus Catholic junior lineman

Goodman did not receive the full credit he deserved as the Paladins (3-8) continued their rebuild with a young roster. Scoring was a strength and the 6-5, 310-pounder helped pave the way for a team that averaged 350 yards per game and 27.2 points. He is a strong point-of-attack blocker with great footwork for a player his size and his offers include Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Penn State and Nebraska.

Marcus Linder

Bergen Catholic senior lineman

Linder was the cornerstone of a balanced offense that averaged more than 330 yards per game and never scored fewer than 21 points. The 6-1, 255-pounder helped the Crusaders (11-1) pound their way to a third consecutive Non-Public A championship, as they pushed past Delbarton in the second half for a 24-14 victory. Linder is as hard-working off the field and is committed to Johns Hopkins.

Aidan Lynch

Mount Olive senior lineman

The Marauders improvement from one win last year to 11 in 2023 was powered by the running game, anchored by the 6-foot-7, 283-pound Lynch. Mount Olive rushed for 2,769 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns en route to the North 2, Group 4 sectional title. Lynch is the most heralded offensive lineman in New Jersey by many recruiting metrics and is committed to Virginia Tech.

Mount Olive's Aidan Lynch gets set before a play against Wayne Valley during the first half of a football game at Mount Olive High School on October 27, 2023.

Ja'Eyne Matthews

Toms River North junior lineman

Matthews is one of the most heavily-recruited juniors in the country. He led a powerful offensive line that enabled Toms River North to rush for 3,661 yards and 38 TDs, and compile 5,032 yards and 61 TDs.

Jack Small

Old Tappan senior lineman

Small was a standout two-way lineman for a program that last year won the Group 3 championship and this year reached the North 1, Group 3 final. The 6-8, 290-pounder was an outstanding blocker and pass protector for a 9-2 team that averaged more than 340 yards per game and 36.3 points. He also had 58 tackles, including seven sacks. He’s a stellar student and is committed to Duke.

Zaimer Wright

Sayreville senior athlete

Wright, who rushed for 1,401 yards as a sophomore, returned from an injury-riddled junior campaign to gallop for 1,743 yards on 192 carries with 22 touchdowns. He also had 13 catches for 259 yards and two scores and threw a 46-yard TD pass. He exploded for 240 yards and five touchdowns as the sixth-seeded Bombers upset third-seeded Montgomery in the North 2, Group 4 quarterfinals.

Jack Morgese

Pope John senior kicker

Morgese was one of the Lions' most reliable offensive weapons this season. He connected on 30 of 31 extra points and nailed 7 of 9 field goal attempts. Morgese hit 50+ yard field goals in consecutive weeks, including a 52-yard field goal in a win over Seton Hall Prep.

Lamar Best, Willingboro sophomore quarterback

Landon De Prima, Ramapo senior quarterback

Rashawn Marshall, Weequahic senior running back

Chris Scully, Colts Neck senior running back

Ryan Trafford, Delbarton senior running back

Matthew D'Avino, Montgomery senior wide receiver

Dez Jones, DePaul junior wide receiver

Cam Miller, Winslow junior wide receiver

Marco Dzamba, Mountain Lakes senior tight end

Nyier Daniels, Bergen Catholic senior lineman

Cole Higgins, Phillipsburg senior lineman

Vincent Isom, St. Augustine senior lineman

Justin Kaye, Toms River North senior lineman

Juan Minaya, Paramus Catholic senior lineman

Connor Dietz, Brick Memorial senior quarterback

Kenny Smith, Hammonton junior lineman

Nico Ottomanelli, Old Tappan senior kicker

Dominic Campanile, Bergen Catholic junior quarterback

Kyree Fisher, East Orange senior quarterback

Connor Laverty, Bernards senior quarterback

Michael Schmelzer Jr., Montgomery senior quarterback

Will Deady, Ridge senior running back

Nolan James, DePaul junior running back

Jake Saus, Hunterdon Central senior running back

Phillip Folmar, Delbarton junior wide receiver

Zach Garmont, Verona senior wide receiver

Kenyon Massey, Paramus Catholic senior wide receiver

Nayad Walker, Shabazz senior wide receiver

Jackson Gallagher, Rumson-Fair Haven senior tight end

Jack Catchpole, Seton Hall Prep kicker

Benny LIles III, Kingsway, senior wide receiver

Julian Turney, St. Augustine, junior running back

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football: 2023 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey offense