Football: 2023 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey defensive teams

The following players have been selected to the 2023 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey football defensive teams.

The Network is made up of news organizations APP.com, BurlingtonCountyTimes.com, CourierPostOnline.com, TheDailyJournal.com, DailyRecord.com, MyCentralJersey.com, NJHerald.com and NorthJersey.com.

Josue Cordoba

Plainfield senior lineman

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive tackle played a big part in Plainfield earning its first winning season in 18 years. The Kent State-commit was a force with 79 tackles (55 solo, 24 assists), along with 12 sacks and a forced fumble for the Cardinals. His highlights included five sacks in a win over North Hunterdon.

Za'eir Day

Donovan Catholic senior lineman

Day was dominant in the Griffins' win over Group 5 champion Toms River North, and in their defeat to Non Public B champion Red Bank Catholic. He made 81 tackles this season, 14 for a loss, and six sacks.

Elijah Kinsler

Bergen Catholic senior lineman

Kinsler was the driving force for a defense that helped hold 10 of 12 opponents to 15 points or less. The 6-4, 255-pounder had 63 tackles, including eight for losses and 3.5 sacks, for the Crusaders (11-1). He had five tackles as the defense shut out Delbarton in the second half en route to winning a third consecutive Non-Public A title with a 24-14 victory. He is committed to West Virginia.

Ramsey, NJ-- September 23, 2023 -- Elijah Kinsler celebrates with his team and class mates after Bergen Catholic defeated Don Bosco 38-15 in their football rivalry played at Don Bosco in Ramsey on September 23, 2023.

Lamont Lester

Don Bosco senior lineman

Lester was the centerpiece for a defense counted on to keep the Ironmen (5-6) competitive in big games. The 6-1, 230-pounder had 62 tackles, including nine sacks. He was a handful near the goal-line and registered three safeties. He scored the team's final points of the season with an end-zone tackle in a 14-9 loss to Delbarton in a Non-Public A quarterfinal. He is committed to Monmouth.

Davin Brewton

Red Bank Catholic senior linebacker

Brewton was a standout player for three seasons as Red Bank Catholic won two Non Public B championships and appeared in three Non Public B championship games. He made 132 tackles, 16 for a loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a TD, and two interceptions, one of he returned for a TD. He has made a non-binding verbal commitment to Pitt.

Julian Casale

Caldwell senior linebacker

Casale registered at least 100 tackles for the third straight season as the Chiefs ran the state's longest win streak to 37 before a postseason loss. He made 102 tackles this season, including three sacks. Casale's interception return for a touchdown against Cedar Grove made the difference in a battle of two small-school undefeated teams in October.

Christian Magliacano

St. Thomas Aquinas senior linebacker

The transfer from St. Joseph (Metuchen) made an immediate impact for the Trojans, which went undefeated in the regular season for the second time in three years. Magliacano was all over the field with 162 tackles (32 TFL), two sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. As a tight end, he had nearly 500 yards of total offense with five TDs for the Edison school.

JJ Sinclair

Mainland senior linebacker

The senior middle linebacker was a tackling machine for the state Group 4 champion Mustangs. He racked up a team-best 132 tackles, including 32 for losses and six sacks.

Cashmere Jones

Passaic Tech senior defensive back

Jones was among the versatile two-way standouts for a program that was a two-time Group 5 runner-up. He had 108 tackles and seven interceptions for the Bulldogs, who only allowed 100 points during a 13-1 season. He had 10 tackles and three catches for 50 yards in the 24-14 loss to Toms River North in the Group 5 final. The 5-7, 145-pounder caught 24 passes for 443 yards and four scores.

Jaylen McClain

Seton Hall Prep senior defensive back

The Ohio State-bound McClain stood out for a Pirates defense that overcame a slow start and willed itself to the Non-Public A semifinals. He made 126 tackles, including 49 solo tackles, recovered three fumbles and blocked two kicks in his senior season.

Jeremiah Pruitt

Toms River North senior defensive back

Pruitt was a valuable player for Toms River North in many facets. He made 95 tackles, 20 for a loss, three sacks and three interceptions, two of which he returned for TDs. He also caught 23 passes for 557 yards and 10 TDs on offense, and rushed for 201 yards and four TDs.

Toms River North's Jeremiah Pruitt (4) celebrates a touchdown following an interception during the first quarter of the NJSIAA Group 5 football state semifinal against Cherokee at Cherokee High School in Marlton, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Vaboue Toure

Irvington senior defensive back

A Penn State commit and U.S. Army All-American, Toure anchored a defense that allowed just over 10 points per game. Toure made 90 tackles as a senior and clamped down on defense as the Blue Knights never allowed more than 23 points against one of the state's toughest schedules.

Jamie Tyson

Mainland senior defensive back

The senior led the state tied a South Jersey single-season record with 12 interceptions. Tyson returned four of the picks for touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for TDs.

Mainland's Jamie Tyson celebrates during Mainland's 41-7 victory over Winslow Township in the Group 4 state semifinal football game played at Winslow Township High School on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Colin Gallagher

Middletown South senior athlete

Gallagher concluded a sensational three-year career for one of the Shore Conference's storied programs by recording 120 tackles, including 18.5 for a loss, as an outside linebacker/defensive end. He also registered 7.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. On offense Gallagher rushed for 808 yards and eight TDs on 110 carries. He has made a non-binding verbal commitment to the University of Delaware.

Daniel Russo

Delsea junior athlete

A punishing two-way player for the state Group 3 champion Crusaders, Russo racked up 1,669 rushing yards as a fullback and delivered a team-high 95.5 tackles at linebacker. He scored 26 rushing touchdowns, including a pair of TDs in the state final. Fourteen of his tackles went for losses.

Delsea's Dan Russo runs the ball during the Group 3 state championship football game between Delsea and West Essex played at Rutgers University in Piscataway on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Kaj Sanders

Bergen Catholic senior athlete

Sanders could be first-team All-State on either side of the ball, and that’s the reason Rutgers is thrilled to have his commitment. The 6-2, 190-pounder is a fleet-footed defensive back who had 35 tackles and the ball was rarely thrown in his vicinity. He also showed his power while rushing 125 times for 1,053 yards and 17 TDs, and he ran for 110 yards and two scores in the Non-Public A title win over Delbarton.

Jake Horowitz

Manalapan senior punter

Horowitz punted 20 times for a 42.7-yard average with five inside the 20. He also went 4 for 4 on field goal attempts with a long of 36 yards.

Leo Bluestein, Cherokee senior lineman

Tom Borgia, West Morris sophomore lineman

David Brothers, Bernards senior lineman

Lorenzo Portella, Red Bank Catholic senior lineman

Matt Bonczek, St. Augustine junior linebacker

Myles Hamilton, Linden senior linebacker

Matt Rattay, Roxbury senior linebacker

Denzel Chavis, Union City senior defensive back

Jahmir Joseph, St. Joseph (Montvale) junior defensive back

Michael LeMay, Lenape senior defensive back

Naiim Parrish, Bergen Catholic junior defensive back

Collin Richter, Roxbury senior defensive back

Matt Cassidy, Marlboro senior athlete

Anthony Drago, West Essex junior athlete

Zac Fearon, Seneca senior athlete

Jaeden Jones, Colonia senior athlete

Zach Schnorrbusch, Ramapo senior athlete

Darian Blachewicz, Millville junior lineman

Jack Harris, Rumson-Fair Haven sophomore lineman

Jahide Lesaine, Irvington senior lineman

Acear Cornish, Millville senior linebacker

Tyler Kessel, Summit senior linebacker

Jonathan Lobelo, Hillsborough senior linebacker

Hector Lopez III, Hanover Park junior linebacker

Anthony Nittoli, DePaul junior linebacker

Gavin Soares, Northern Highlands senior linebacker

Lincoln Youtz, Mount Olive senior linebacker

Scott Drews, Watchung Hills senior defensive back

Evan Brooks, Old Tappan senior athlete

Jake Toye, Brick senior athlete

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football: 2023 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey defense