Football: Here are the 2023 All-North Jersey teams

After an exciting season, the following players have been selected to the 2023 All-North Jersey football teams.

The North Jersey Offensive Football Player of the Year and North Jersey Defensive Football Player of the Year will be announced at the North Jersey High School Sports Awards show in June. All first-team players are nominees for Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Robbie Carcich

Westwood senior quarterback

This is the type of reward you get for engineering a 99-yard drive to force OT in a state final. Carcich capped his stellar career finishing second in North Jersey in passing yards (2,274) and was a supreme dual threat, throwing 24 TDs and rushing for 11.

Landon DePrima

Ramapo senior quarterback

DePrima led North Jersey in passing yards and set school single-season records in passing yards (3,088), TD passes (42) and completion percentage (70 percent). He also ran for 670 yards and 7 TDs. After pledging to Harvard, his recruitment is back open.

Dominic Campanile

Bergen Catholic junior quarterback

Two years as quarterback, two state championship rings for Campanile, the son of Crusaders coach Vito Campanile. The lefty completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,093 yards and 30 touchdowns with only 5 interceptions.

Ayden Jones

Hackensack senior running back

Jones led North Jersey in rushing with 2,108 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 8.5 yards per carry on 248 runs. He also played defensive back and helped lead the Comets (6-5) to their first winning season since 2016.

Cole Goumas

Rutherford senior running back

Goumas was the best weapon for the three-time conference champions, finishing with 1,209 total yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage. He added a kick return TD and a punt return TD in the same game against Becton.

Trashon Dye

Passaic Tech senior running back

The Syracuse commit totaled 2,114 yards and 24 TDs on the ground, while also playing both ways for the two-time Group 5 finalists. He played the game with an unmatched level of physicality, leading North Jersey with 141 tackles.

Nolan James

DePaul junior running back

A fantastic all-around back, James finished fourth in North Jersey in rushing yards with 1,442 and ran for 8 touchdowns for the Non-Public B finalists. In addition, he caught 23 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Small

Old Tappan senior lineman

It’s so hard to quantify a lineman’s contributions, but Small, who has committed to Duke, was a monster on the Golden Knights' lines for the last two years and helped them put up almost 4,000 yards of offense this season.

Marcus Linder

Bergen Catholic senior lineman

Hey, someone had to do the dirty work for the No. 1 team in New Jersey. Linder was part of an interior offensive line that kept Dominic Campanile clean and opened holes for running back Kaj Sanders.

Malachi Goodman

Paramus Catholic junior lineman

Part of a fierce offensive line along with Miami commitment Juan Minaya for the Paladins. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Goodman has offers on the table from Michigan, Pitt and Georgia.

Trumain Lawson

Clifton senior lineman

A beast on both sides of the ball, the 6-5, 250-pound Lawson did damage up front for the Mustangs' offense while also recording 58 tackles and 7 sacks on defense.

Logan Bahn

Ramsey senior lineman

Bahn will walk on at Penn State this year after emerging as one of North Jersey’s most dominating offensive linemen. On the defensive side of the ball, he finished with 44 tackles (8 for losses).

Ryan Ward

Rutherford senior tight end/receiver

An All-State candidate at tight end, Ward played all over the field for the Bulldogs, lining up at quarterback and receiver – and playing both ways. He had 24 catches for 654 yards and 9 TDs and has committed to North Carolina.

Quincy Porter

Bergen Catholic junior wide receiver

No. 0 for the Crusaders was a No. 1 option on offense, leading his team with 48 receptions for 1,066 yards and 16 touchdowns. Porter demonstrated great body control and has offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon and Texas.

Zach Schnorrbusch

Ramapo senior wide receiver

Though slowed by an injury at the end of the year, Schnorrbusch made a name for himself in the Raiders' offense. He led North Jersey in receiving yards (1,244) and receptions (77), had 18 touchdown catches and chipped in 5 interceptions on defense.

Tommy Bussanich

Westwood senior wide receiver

Bussanich caught the game-tying touchdown pass for the Cardinals in the Group 2 final, the capper to a brilliant career. He finished with 43 catches for 730 yards and 9 TDs this season, plus an interception-return touchdown.

De’Zie Jones

DePaul junior wide receiver

Jones enjoyed another fantastic season for the Spartans, finishing with 56 catches for 898 yards and 6 TDs. He has already surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards and has offers from Ohio State, Texas and Penn State on the table.

Nico Ottomanelli

Old Tappan senior kicker/punter

The best kicker in Golden Knights' history and one of the best ever from North Jersey. Ottomanelli made 6-of-8 field goals with a long of 51 and converted 48-of-49 PATs (98 percent) to lead North Jersey kickers with 66 points. He has committed to Nebraska.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aidan Horodnik

Don Bosco senior lineman

At 6-2, 275 pounds, Horodnik was one of the Ironmen's best defenders against the run. The three-year starter had one of his best games in a win over Seton Hall Prep, recording 5 tackles for losses and 2 sacks, and had a fumble-recovery TD against Paramus Catholic.

Elijah Kinsler

Bergen Catholic senior lineman

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end made 64 tackles, including 9½ for losses, added four sacks and batted down four passes, including one in the state final. Kinsler has given a verbal commitment to West Virginia.

Lamont Lester

Don Bosco senior lineman

Lester led the Ironmen in sacks with eight and recorded three safeties, including one in the playoffs against Delbarton. The 6-2, 225-pound Waldwick resident also contributed to the running game late in the season and plans to play at Monmouth.

Kaiden Rex

Passaic Tech senior lineman

Rex was the leader in sacks for a Bulldog defense that allowed just 7.9 points per game and posted five shutouts. The 6-3, 195-pound end from Totowa added 98 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, and he had a 35-yard pick-six against Passaic.

RJ Ussher

Westwood senior lineman

Stats do not accurately reflect the true value of this 6-2, 255-pound nose tackle, whose job was to occupy blockers so teammates could get to the QB. Among his 26 tackles was a key 4th-down run-stuff in the state semifinals against Bernards.

Eric Allmendinger

Passaic Valley senior linebacker

Allmendinger was at the heart of a defense that allowed 9.8 points per game and notched three shutouts in leading the Hornets to their first sectional final since 2009. He also contributed on offense with 5 rushing touchdowns.

Jayden Brown

Don Bosco senior linebacker

Brown moves up from last year's second team after making a greater impact in pass coverage. His four interceptions allowed the 6-3, 220-pounder to rank among the North Jersey leaders in that category, and he has committed to Syracuse.

Luke Cerulli

Rutherford senior linebacker

The 6-0, 220 pound Cerulli logged double-digit tackles virtually every game, finishing with 125 on the season and more than 200 for his career. He helped the Bulldogs defend their NJIC title with 5 tackles for losses in the conference final against Park Ridge.

Travon Dye

Passaic Tech senior linebacker

Though he missed a portion of the season due to injury, the repeat first-teamer continued to make an impact as a hybrid edge rusher. Dye, a Syracuse commit, finished with 58 tackles (14 for losses) and 5 sacks, adding three more rushing TDs on offense.

Christian Gonzalez

Bergen Catholic senior linebacker

Gonzalez led the Non-Public A champs in tackles with 81, and he showed his prowess in coverage with an interception and three pass breakups. In the state semifinals, he blew up a Donovan Catholic fake punt to help the Crusaders rally from an early deficit.

Gavin Soares

Northern Highlands senior linebacker

Soares was the Highlanders' leading tackler (107) and tied for the team lead in sacks (6½). He was also a menace on special teams, blocking four punts, and he made a pair of touchdown catches on offense for the North 1, Group 4 runner-up.

Evan Brooks

Old Tappan senior defensive back

Brooks had a knack for snaring passes on both sides of the ball. He led the Golden Knights with 5 interceptions and logged 40 tackles at safety, and as a receiver, he made 45 receptions for 667 yards and caught 10 TDs for the second year in a row.

Cashmere Jones

Passaic Tech senior defensive back

The player known to teammates as "Cash" led North Jersey with 7 interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD against Bayonne. Despite standing just 5-foot-6, Jones was also a top tackler with 108, and he chipped in 7 total TDs on offense.

Jahmir Joseph

St. Joseph junior defensive back

A five-star recruit, Joseph led the Green Knights' secondary with 3 interceptions, made 43 tackles, forced four fumbles and blocked a pair of punts. In addition, he averaged 26.6 yards per kick return and was even employed to kick off a few times.

Joe Klein

Westwood senior defensive back

Klein easily could be recognized for contributions in all three phases. He was the unbeaten Cardinals' leading receiver (60 catches, 723 yards, 8 TD), made 47 tackles and 2 INTs at his DB spot, averaged 27 yards per kick return and also brought back a punt for a touchdown.

Damian Kribs

Passaic Valley, senior defensive back

Kribs got the Hornets' North 2, Group 3 playoff run started with a monster performance at Vernon: 16 tackles, an interception and the game-winning TD in overtime. On the season, he had 2 INTs and 3 forced fumbles on defense and rushed for 13 touchdowns at QB.

James Magerko

Ramapo senior defensive back

Magerko helped the Raiders unseat defending sectional champ Northern Highlands, making a season-high 14 tackles and recovering a fumble in the North 1, Group 4 final. He ended with 93 tackles and an INT and also ran for 433 yards and 5 TDs.

Kaj Sanders

Bergen Catholic senior defensive back

With sprinter's speed to help the Crusaders in coverage, Sanders made 35 tackles and broke up three passes when opponents dared to throw his way. The Rutgers recruit also enjoyed a 1,053-yard, 17-TD season as the Non-Public A champs' tailback.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Patrick Grusser, St. Joseph senior quarterback

Nate Johnson, Northern Highlands junior quarterback

Nasir Owens, St. Mary junior running back

Kevin Regula, Pascack Valley junior running back

Brandon Veneziano, Passaic Valley senior running back

Xavier Williams, Paramus Catholic junior running back

Yasin Willis, St. Joseph junior running back

Brian Blake, Wayne Valley senior running back/receiver

John Forster, St. Joseph junior running back/receiver

BJ Cunningham, St. Mary junior wide receiver

Kyle Keyes, Lakeland senior wide receiver

Kenyon Massey, Paramus Catholic senior wide receiver

Christian Alvarez, St. Joseph sophomore lineman

Arthur Costan, Rutherford senior lineman

Kevin Garcia, Don Bosco senior lineman

Triquil Monroe, DePaul senior lineman

Owen Wescott, Passaic Tech senior lineman

Guytano Bartolomeo, Bergen Catholic junior kicker

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Nyreek Clyburn, Eastside senior lineman

Dan Elyash, Paramus senior lineman

Brendan Latz, Ramapo senior lineman

Dario Mathurin, Westwood junior lineman

Deron McLaughlin, Park Ridge senior lineman

Blake Taranto, Northern Highlands senior lineman

Jordan Thomas, Don Bosco senior lineman

Ricky Anastasi, St. Joseph senior linebacker

Macai Moore, Paramus Catholic senior linebacker

Gabe Perez, Bergenfield senior linebacker

Cormac Smith, Hawthorne senior linebacker

Aidan Carrazana, Westwood senior defensive back

Bryce Hamilton, Waldwick/Midland Park senior defensive back

Steve Klein, Westwood sophomore defensive back

Naiim Parrish, Bergen Catholic junior defensive back

Danny Smiechowski, Northern Highlands senior defensive back

Jordan Thomas, Bergen Catholic sophomore defensive back

Jovan Tyrell, Passaic Tech senior defensive back

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey football: 2023 All-North Jersey teams