Football 2023: Klahowya banking on passing prowess to fly up standings

After watching Klahowya's baseball team capture the Class 1A state title in the spring, Jeff Witte knows the small school west of Silverdale can field strong athletics. The Eagles head football coach knows his squad isn't state-championship level just yet, but he believes Klahowya can expect to improve on 2022: a 1-8 overall record and a 1-4 mark in the Nisqually League 1A.

"We'll be competitive for sure," said Witte, whose team opens the season Sept. 1 at Coupeville. "I think our league this year is going to be wide open."

Klahowya head coach Jeff Witte, gives instructions on tackling during practice at Klahowya Secondary School on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

With 40 players practicing during the second week of preseason, Witte said the Eagles' roster size is largely in line with most other Nisqually programs. On the plus side, Klahowya's younger players aren't heading into the 2023 season completely green.

"We definitely have some kids, as the year progressed last year, who got time as freshmen," Witte said.

Also working in the Eagles' favor this year is that Witte has a larger staff working with the team: four paid assistants and three volunteer coaches. With assistant coaches in short supply in 2022, Witte began the season as defensive coordinator before handing off those duties to Eddie Beloate. This fall, Witte can look forward to concentrating on head coach duties while players get more position-specific instruction from assistants, led by offensive coordinator Jacob Sheets and defensive coordinator Mike Johnson.

"It's going to be helpful in developing our younger guys," senior quarterback Jack Kealoha said.

Under the watchful eye of Klahowya head coach Jeff Witte, left, Grant Solvie (4) tackles Drew Franklin (51) as the Eagles run through tackling drills during practice at Klahowya Secondary School on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Top returners for the Eagles include Kealoha, who passed for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Witte said one key for Kealoha will be cutting down on turnovers after he threw 18 interceptions in 2022.

Kealoha will have no shortage of targets in the passing game, with junior receiver Carson Moore and senior receiver Nate Turk coming back. Moore led the Eagles with 735 yards and 10 touchdowns (seven receiving and three rushing) in 2022. Turk added 361 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Senior receiver Grant Solvie also returns after missing last season due to injury.

"Our receiving corps is solid," Witte said.

Other names to watch on offense are senior running back Corbyn Killoran, senior center Franklin Morgan and senior guard/tackle Drew Franklin. Defensively, Keoloha and Killoran will play linebacker, Morgan and Franklin will be on the defensive line, and Moore, Turk and Solvie will play in the secondary.

The Klahowya Eagles football team runs through tackling drills during practice at Klahowya Secondary School on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

One key for the Eagles this fall will be their ability to win close games, something it did well in 2021. Last year, Klahowya went 0-3 in contests decided by five points or less. Two of those losses were in league play against Vashon Island and East Jefferson.

"It just came down to us being tired in the end," Kealoha said.

"A lot of close games," Morgan added, "that we've got to try to finish."

Schedule

Week 1, Sept. 1: at Coupeville (6 p.m.)

Week 2, Sept. 8: North Mason (6:30 p.m.)

Week 3, Sept. 15: Tenino (6:30 p.m.)

Week 4, Sept. 23: at Life Christian (7 p.m.)

Week 5, Sept. 28: Vashon (6:30 p.m.)

Week 6, Oct. 14: at Bellevue Christian (2 p.m.)

Week 7, Oct. 20: East Jefferson (6:30 p.m.)

Week 8, Oct. 27: at Sultan (7 p.m.)

Week 9, Nov. 3: Cascade Christian (6:30 p.m.)

