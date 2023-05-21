Football: 10 recruits who impressed at the Palm Beach Gardens spring jamboree

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The annual Palm Beach Gardens spring football jamboree once again doubled as a college fair.

Coaches from several Power 5 colleges — including Florida State, Miami, Pitt, Iowa, Virginia and Indiana — were in attendance along with dozens of coaches from Group of 5 and lower-level programs.

Here are some of the recruits who stood out during Saturday’s games,

Deerfield Beach EDGE Elias Rudolph

Deerfield Beach edge rusher Elias Rudolph chases Lakewood's quarterback in a spring jamboree at Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday.

The rising senior, who moved from Cincinnati a few months ago, easily was the star of the show. The 6-foot-4 edge was almost impossible to block, routinely got into the backfield and disrupted plays – despite teams’ determination to run away from him. Between his speed, ability to bend and motor, it’s easy to see why teams such as Ohio State and Penn State are in his top five. Rudolph (No. 32 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100) had a sack, at least two tackles for loss and several quarterback hurries.

Atlantic LB Jayden Parrish

Parrish (No. 96 USA Today Florida Network top 100, Florida State commit) showcased his instincts, speed and tackling ability on Saturday. The biggest impression the rising senior made was in his ability to find the ball and meet the ball carrier in the hole, which can be difficult against Treasure Coast’s single-wing scheme. Parrish made big plays on both sides of the ball, forcing a fumble that led to a defensive score and scoring a rushing touchdown.

Miramar EDGE Shamar Meikle

Perhaps no one did more to help themselves Saturday than Meikle. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder consistently was in the backfield and finished the two halves with six tackles, three quarterback hurries, at least two sacks and a forced fumble. On the final drive against Miami Palmetto, Meikle almost single-handedly ended the game with back-to-back plays in the backfield. Meikle came into the game with more than 15 Group of 5/FCS offers but picked up his first Power 5 offer — Indiana — on Saturday.

Miami Palmetto ATH Jacorey Barney

Miami Palmetto wide receiver Jacorey Barney goes up for a catch in a spring jamboree at Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday.

Barney, who likely projects as a slot receiver at the next level, scored a touchdown in each of the Panthers’ halves. Ranked No. 75 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, Barney has outstanding speed and can make defenders miss in the open field. He’s picked up offers from Texas A&M, Boston College, Arizona, UCF and others this spring.

Miami Palmetto WR Cameron Sapp

The son of former NFL running back Cecil Sapp scored a touchdown and had a highlight reel grab in the Panthers first game when he caught a pass, broke a tackle and then raced down the sideline to set up a score. The rising junior has been offered by Texas A&M, Maryland, Pitt, Nebraska, Utah and others.

Deerfield Beach EDGE Jondel Odisse

Playing across from Rudolph is a dream assignment for an edge rusher and Odisse made the most of his opportunity Saturday. The 6-foot-3 rising senior had at least two tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries and stood up well with most of the plays coming to his side of the field.

Miramar WR Eric Nelson Jr.

Nelson, an FIU commit, had several nice catches in traffic and also scored a 40-yard touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver showed an outstanding catch radius and is a player who should be able help move the chains at the next level.

Coconut Creek CB Elijah Cannon

Cannon, a rising senior, played well in coverage and added an impressive pass break up on Saturday. Cannon, who picked up an Ohio offer on Saturday, has been offered by Temple, Middle Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman this spring.

Palm Beach Gardens S Michael Wright

Wright, an FAU commit playing in front of multiple Owls coaches, had at least three tackles and broke up a pass on Saturday. Wright’s ability to cover receivers and be a physical presence when coming downhill is impressive.

Treasure Coast DL Jahari Grant

Grant, a rising senior, is the latest defensive line recruit produced by Treasure Coast. He had a strip sack, multiple quarterback hurries and at least one tackle. USF, Appalachian State, FIU, FAU and Liberty are among the schools that have offered Grant.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 10 recruits who impressed at the Palm Beach Gardens spring jamboree