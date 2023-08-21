New footage shows Sean O’Malley practising exact punch that knocked out Aljamain Sterling

Newly-released footage has shown Sean O’Malley practising the exact punch that won him the bantamweight title at UFC 292.

O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling early in the second round on Saturday (19 August), dropping the now-former champion with a perfect right cross then finishing him on the canvas.

And the American, 28, has since taken to social media to share clips of his training for the fight, including footage of him in his locker room before the main event. The clips (which you can watch lower down in this article) specifically show “Sugar Sean” practising the right hand that dropped Sterling, with O’Malley’s technique and movements looking identical to their execution in the fight itself.

The caption to the post read: “Sean & Tim [Welch, O’Malley’s coach] predicted the KO over Aljamain.”

Prior to UFC 292, Sterling had won nine fights in a row, including three title defences – all against ex-champions.

O’Malley, speaking in the ring after his victory, said: “It feels right, baby, it feels right. Honestly, this was the most nervous I’ve been for a fight. In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the greatest bantamweight of all time, but I never lost the confidence – because I know what I possess in this f***ing right hand, baby!

“It only takes one mistake against me. I don’t even know if that was a mistake, I’m just that f***ing good!”

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Sterling said: “Sean is a lot better than I thought, man. He did a really good job. He was elusive, stayed on the outside. This was nothing but respect at the end of the day. [We’re] chasing the dream.”

O’Malley also used his post-fight interview to call out Marlon “Chito” Vera as his first challenger.

Vera, who beat Pedro Munhoz on points at UFC 292, is the only fighter to defeat O’Malley. The Ecuadoran beat “Sugar Sean” via TKO in 2020.