New footage of Chelsea penalty argument emerges as Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson clash

New footage of Chelsea's remarkable penalty row between Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson has emerged.

The Blues pair both tussled with the ball after Madueke had won a penalty in the 64th minute, with Chelsea already 4-0 up against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer is the club's designated penalty taker, having scored eight from eight heading into the game, but some of his team-mates seemingly believed they had a claim to the spot kick with Palmer having already scored a hat-trick.

Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher had to step in, after some calming words from the experienced Thiago Silva, which incredibly still did not stop Jackson rushing in and attempting to snatch the ball out of Palmer's hands before being dragged away.

Fresh football has emerged from a new angle, showing how Madueke and Jackson both rushed to Malo Gusto in the immediate aftermath of the penalty award, with Madueke getting hands on the ball and then turning to tell Jackson off.

Another new angle then shows Madueke waiting to take the penalty before Gallagher and Palmer intervene, prompting Jackson to rush in and be denied and then Madueke storms off frustrated.

I think this was a bit immature from the Chelsea players, fighting over a penalty. Palmer was selfish as he was going after the top scorer spot



Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said after the game of the incident: “It is a shame. I am so, so upset about this situation. We are talking in the dressing room about the image that we send because this is Monday night football and in every single country they were watching the game.

“We cannot send this type of image. It is a shame and I want to apologise to football people and our fans because that is unacceptable.”