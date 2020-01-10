A foot of snow could dump on Green Bay ahead of divisional playoff game vs. Seahawks

The forecast for Sunday's divisional game between the Seahawks and Packers keeps getting colder and colder.

To begin the week, it was looking like temps would be close to freezing, 32 degrees. But now, that temperature is plummeting and the weather over the next 48 hours in Wisconsin remains uncertain.

Temperature at kickoff might crack 20 degrees by latest forecasts.

To add a layer of intrigue, the amount of snow Packers fans might have to shovel out of Lambeau Field ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks could be anywhere from an inch to over a foot.

There remains discussion amongst meteorologists about just how much snow the will get on Saturday.

Take a look.

A snow storm is brewing in the area, but it might shift toward Milwaukee and the lower part of Wisconsin in the next 24 hours.

The latest National Weather Service forecast currently shows 6 inches or more in the Green Bay.

The NWS is asking people traveling to Green Bay for the NFC divisional playoff game to monitor the forecast and plan travel around the heaviest dumpings of snow.

The Green Bay Packers already put out a request to social media for shovelers to show up to Lambeau Field at 6 a.m. Sunday to dig out the stadium in case of heavy snow.

Help get @LambeauField ready for playoff football!



With expected snowfall on Saturday night & into Sunday, we're looking for up to 700 shovelers to assist with the snow removal process beginning at 6 a.m. ❄️ https://t.co/W6eZ5juGY2



— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2020

They need 700 shovelers and will pay them $12 an hour to anyone 18 or older.

Earlier in the week, the Seahawks downplayed the weather as a factor.

It's not a big deal. I've never been in a game like (Minnesota) where you sneeze and before the snot comes out your nose it turns into ice. As long as it's not that I think we're going to be good. I saw guys get water shut from tears. Their eyes were watered shut. Kam (Chancellor) got frostbite, I think. If it's not that I think we're good. -- Bobby Wagner

"We know that we've played in weather 50 degrees colder than it's going to be," Pete Carroll said on Wednesday. "We're really not going to worry about it."

Game. ON.

