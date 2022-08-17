‘Foot issue’ holds Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out of Wednesday practice with Chargers

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a surprise non-participant in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team says it’s not cause for alarm.

The third-year wideout was seen in sweatpants as things got underway in Costa Mesa for the first of back-to-back days of scrimmages between the two teams.

It was reported by media members in attendance that Lamb had a foot injury of some sort, but word quickly spread that perhaps that may have been an overstatement.

“Foot issue is not considered serious for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweeted. “Not structural, person familiar with issue said. The term ‘injury’ may even be too strong. No long-term concern.”

Later reports hinted that Lamb suffered a small cut on his toe that required a stitch.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb in sweats. He won’t practice today vs. Chargers. pic.twitter.com/dqpNNxK2Gm — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 17, 2022

Head coach Mike McCarthy previously announced that he would use Wednesday and Thursday’s practice sessions for Cowboys starters, leaving Saturday’s preseason tilt against the Chargers for backups and rookies whenever possible.

Lamb has had the occasional “rest day” already this offseason as coaches manage his workload heading into his first campaign as the offense’s undisputed WR1.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire