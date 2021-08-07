Food Fundraiser: Nonprofit features female chefs during first gala

Aug. 7—NORTHPORT — Guests are invited to the Starry Night Gala to help raise funds for a new pottery studio at the Village Arts Building.

Mimi Heberlein is vice president of the Northport Arts Association and co-owner of Willowbrook Mill. She is also one of five female chefs contributing dishes to the strolling dinner portion of the inaugural gala.

Though she is not certain exactly what she will make yet, she said each chef plans to make "heavy hors d'oeuvres."

"Everything is finger food, so it's easy to pick up and wander around," Heberlein said. "I'll do pretty, fun and elaborate charcuterie boards."

Stephanie Wiitala, chef at Sugar2Salt at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons, said she is also finalizing her menu. She knows she for sure will provide "something dessert-like" and "an appetizer that represents a little sweet and a little savory salty."

Her recipes, she said, will draw inspiration from Leelanau County.

"The items I plan to create will include agricultural ingredients that are right now, juicy delicious tree fruits and berries, garden herbs and blossoms," Wiitala said.

Another participating chef is Kim Ryan, winner of season 16 of the cooking show "Hell's Kitchen." Ryan said she aims to pull most of her ingredients from local sources.

Her offerings will include Idyll Farms garlic and herb goat cheese, stuffed inside cherry tomatoes and topped with balsamic vinaigrette and basil oil. She added that the farm is donating its cheese for the event.

She also plans to create "a fun spin on meatballs." These are spicy pork and ginger bites with a habanero peach glaze and scallions.

The other chefs are Eli Rutilla, of Antojitos food truck in Northport; and Angela Stallman, of Bayside Gatherings in Traverse City.

The Starry Night Gala is set from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Ridge at Verterra on Swede Road. In addition to the strolling dinner, attendees may enjoy an artwork auction, music and a cash bar.

"We'd rather see their smiling faces and thank them in person," Heberlein said of donors to the fundraiser. "We hope to fill it [the venue] and have a fun night."

Tickets are $125 through MyNorthTickets.com. Locals may call Northport Arts Association at 231-386-1113 to purchase tickets for pickup.