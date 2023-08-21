The Food Depot starts prepared-food pilot program

Aug. 21—The Food Depot has launched a pilot program to serve prepared food for clients at the depot's Casita de Comida in Española.

The Santa Fe food assistance provider across Northern New Mexico plans to distribute 100 portions at each of three distributions in September, deputy director Jill Dixon said.

"Chicken tortilla soup will be our first offering," Dixon said. "Some of the produce we get is really vulnerable and needs to be used right away."

The pilot program is using rescue foods provided to The Food Depot from grocery stores and food from the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program. Food Depot executive chef Russell Johnson is preparing the meals at the new The Kitchen Table commercial kitchen.

"We will follow up with clients," Dixon said. "We're going to get feedback from people using the prepared meals."

The Food Depot needs funding to continue the program, she said.