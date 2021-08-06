Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Protesters With Drive-By Disco Performance

Disco doesn’t suck.

Foo Fighters had a hilarious response to protestors from the Westboro Baptist Church who were picketing their concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Thursday.

As fans began arriving in the parking lot, the band hopped on a flatbed truck and serenaded the protestors to a sweet rendition of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.”

A fan’s video of the mini-concert went viral on Twitter Thursday.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl told the protesters as the music played. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do ... I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!”

It’s unclear why the hyper-conservative church known for its homophobic rhetoric targeted Foo Fighters specifically — but unlike other recent protests outside of the band’s concerts, it doesn’t appear to be related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

A press release published by the church about the protest said that “The Foo Fighters have made no attempt to make their bodies a living sacrifice, holy (meaning separated from the ways of this world), and acceptable unto God, being their reasonable service.”

Although that reasoning could be applied to, say, almost any other band in the world, the church has been targeting Foo Fighters for years and protests the band’s shows whenever they’re in town.

This is also not the first time the band has trolled the church’s rallies against them. They played Willie Watson’s “Keep It Clean” to members in 2011 and danced to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” in front of a small group of picketers in 2015.

Foo Fighters’ song choice on Thursday makes sense as well.

Being that Grohl is a disco fan, the band unveiled the band’s 1970s alter ego, the Dee Gees, and released a Bee Gees-inspired album called ”Hail Satin,” which covers many of the Gibb brothers’ biggest hits.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.