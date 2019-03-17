Fontana NASCAR: Kyle Busch claims 200th win despite penalty
Kyle Busch took his 200th NASCAR win by producing a dominant display in the Cup Series race at Fontana.
The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver won all three stages and led 134 laps out of 200 to claim his 53rd premier series victory.
It wasn't a completely drama-free race for the 2015 Cup series champion though, as he was handed a pitlane speeding penalty between the second and third stages.
It took him just nine laps to get back into the top 10 following the infraction, and a late race caution brought out by a tyre blowout for Bubba Wallace effectively gave Busch a free pitstop halfway through the final stage as he had stayed out while other frontrunners pitted under green.
That put Busch right in the middle of a lead battle between Penske drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.
The Ford pair ran first and second at that final restart with Busch hot on their heels, but five laps after the restart Busch breezed past both and wouldn't be challenged for the final 26 laps.
Busch maintained a gap of around 2.4 seconds over Logano in the final stages of the race, eventually crossing the line 2.35s ahead of the reigning champion - making it the first time he had come back from a pitlane penalty to win.
The victory was Busch's 53rd in Cup, but his 200th across the three major NASCAR championships - drawing him level with Richard Petty overall, although all Petty's wins came in the top tier.
Busch had been on the cusp of the 200 mark since his sweep of all three series at Phoenix a week earlier, and could have claimed it in Saturday's Xfinity race at Fontana had Cole Custer not held him off in the final battle.
Keselowski, who led 42 laps while Busch was back in the pack, finished third ahead of Kevin Harvick.
Ryan Blaney finished fifth - he was the only leading driver not to put during the final caution period, having made a green flag stop a few laps prior.
That arguably cost him a chance at victory as his tyres were marginally older than the leaders on the final restart.
Kurt Busch continued his run as the strongest Chevrolet driver of 2019 with a sixth place finish for Ganassi, ahead of Denny Hamlin - who led eight laps early on.
Martin Truex Jr rallied back from early race contact with a spinning Ricky Stenhouse Jr to finish eighth, with Aric Almirola and polesitter Austin Dillon completing the top 10.
Dillion nearly didn't run the race after falling ill overnight. Haas Xfinity driver Custer was on standby to step in, being the only second-tier series driver left in California able to call up.
His services weren't needed with Dillion completing the race, and running in the top 10 for much of the 400-mile event.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
200
2h47m42.s
2
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
200
2.354s
3
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
200
4.037s
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
200
9.146s
5
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
200
9.241s
6
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
200
9.820s
7
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
200
13.178s
8
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
200
13.313s
9
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
200
17.949s
10
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
200
20.084s
11
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
200
20.715s
12
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
200
24.401s
13
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
200
24.421s
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
200
28.059s
15
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
200
28.377s
16
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
200
28.424s
17
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
200
31.131s
18
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
200
33.800s
19
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
200
35.571s
20
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
200
36.692s
21
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
200
37.562s
22
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
199
1 Lap
23
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
199
1 Lap
24
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
198
2 Laps
25
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
198
2 Laps
26
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
197
3 Laps
27
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
197
3 Laps
28
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
195
5 Laps
29
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
195
5 Laps
30
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
194
6 Laps
31
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
193
7 Laps
32
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
192
8 Laps
33
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
192
8 Laps
34
Reed Sorenson
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
192
8 Laps
35
Joey Gase
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
188
12 Laps
36
Garrett Smithley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
188
12 Laps
37
B.J. McLeod
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
172
28 Laps
38
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
130
Overheating
Drivers' standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
237
2
Joey Logano
222
3
Kevin Harvick
213
4
Denny Hamlin
205
5
Brad Keselowski
176
6
Aric Almirola
174
7
Martin Truex Jr.
169
8
Kyle Larson
163
9
160
10
Ryan Blaney
155
11
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
146
12
Chase Elliott
135
13
Erik Jones
133
14
Jimmie Johnson
121
15
Clint Bowyer
119
16
Alex Bowman
110
17
Ryan Newman
107
18
Daniel Suarez
105
19
William Byron
104
20
Austin Dillon
103
21
Paul Menard
98
22
Chris Buescher
94
23
Ty Dillon
84
24
Matt DiBenedetto
76
25
Ryan Preece
61
26
David Ragan
61
27
Daniel Hemric
58
28
Michael McDowell
54
29
Corey LaJoie
54
30
Darrell Wallace Jr.
49
31
Matt Tifft
41
32
Landon Cassill
33
33
Jamie McMurray
19
34
Cody Ware
17
35
Quin Houff
7
36
Reed Sorenson
4
37
Casey Mears
1
38
Ross Chastain
0
39
Parker Kligerman
0
40
B.J. McLeod
0
41
Brendan Gaughan
0
42
Tyler Reddick
0
43
Bayley Currey
0
44
Joey Gase
0
45
Garrett Smithley
0
46
Ryan Truex
0
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus