Fonseca's Lille eyeing success at home and in Europe

Edon Zhegrova has been in outstanding form for Lille (DENIS CHARLET)

Arguably the best team to watch in France just now under Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca, Lille are preparing for their first ever European quarter-final while also targeting qualification for next season's Champions League.

Sitting fourth in Ligue 1, 16 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, Lille might not be about to repeat their run to the title in 2021, but this can still end up being a memorable campaign.

The side from France's far north host Marseille on Friday at their Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where they have lost just once in 37 matches in all competitions since August 2022.

Last week's 2-1 home derby win over Lens saw them move three points ahead of Nice in the fight for the top four, crucial given that France will now have an extra place in the Champions League for the new, expanded version of the competition next season.

Monaco and Nice, both rivals in the battle to reach the Champions League, will be among their opponents between now and the end of the season.

But first up it is Marseille on Friday in a game brought forward to help both teams prepare for European quarter-finals next week. Marseille are seventh and struggling to recover from a poor start to the season.

"If we win, it will be very difficult for Marseille to catch up because they will be 10 points behind us," said Fonseca, whose team are three points adrift of Monaco in third.

"But similarly, if we lose we will have just six matches to make up for it."

Lille could be forgiven for being distracted by their approaching Europa Conference League quarter-final against Aston Villa, with the first leg in England next Thursday.

They have cruised through to the last eight of a continental competition for the first time, although they can be under no illusions as to the size of the task against a top Premier League side.

Yet Lille have no shortage of quality, notably in the shape of Canadian striker Jonathan David, scorer of 22 goals in total this season.

He is ably supported by gifted winger Edon Zhegrova, while Lille boast two huge prospects further back in goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro, who is believed to be a transfer target for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, their biggest star might be the coach, Fonseca.

The 51-year-old former Porto and Roma boss previously had success at Shakhtar Donetsk and has been linked in the past with clubs in England.

He is out of contract after this season, and how Lille end the campaign might determine whether he stays on.

"My future does not worry me and right now I think it's not important," he said on Thursday, adding that his focus was only on the upcoming games.

"We will see after that, but I think the end of this season will be important for my future."

Player to watch: Edon Zhegrova

The new Arjen Robben? Everybody knew the great Dutch winger would come in from the right wing and try to shoot on his left foot, but stopping him was almost impossible.

Zhegrova's trick is the same, and he has also been in unstoppable form for Lille, as his brace in last week's win over Lens showed.

The German-born Kosovo international winger, who joined Lille two years ago from Swiss club Basel, has 11 goals this season. He will have a big role to play in Lille's run-in.

Key stats

0 - The number of spectators who will attend Sunday's game between Nantes and Lyon, to be played behind closed doors as a punishment after Nantes supporters set off hundreds of flares during a match last month

300 - Kylian Mbappe may be rested for Paris Saint-Germain's game against Clermont, but if he does play it will be his 300th appearance for the club

10 - PSG need just 10 more points to secure the title

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Lille v Marseille (1900)

Saturday

Lens v Le Havre (1500), Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont (1900)

Sunday

Brest v Metz (1100), Montpellier v Lorient, Reims v Nice, Toulouse v Strasbourg (all 1300), Monaco v Rennes (1505), Nantes v Lyon (1845)

