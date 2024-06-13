Fonseca talks through tactical evolution from Shakhtar Donetsk to Roma – video

Paulo Fonseca is now officially the new head coach of AC Milan, which means it is finally time to do a deep-dive into what his coaching principles are.

Although many names have been mentioned in the last two months, the arrival of Fonseca has been pretty much certain for a while now. Today, the official confirmation arrived from Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, during a press conference.

We have already written at length about why Fonseca could be a good fit for the place Milan are at in their project, but it must be said that he arrives amid a backdrop of fan skepticism because he does not have the CV of an Antonio Conte, for example.

Paulo Fonseca spent more than a decade coaching in his native Portugal, including successful spells at Paços Ferreira and Braga either side of a short time with Porto, before moving overseas to take charge of first Shakhtar Donetsk, then AS Roma and most recently Lille.

Below, on the Coaches’ Voice channel, he gives an insight into how his thinking has developed tactically and the principles that he wants his side to have.