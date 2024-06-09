When Fonseca could be unveiled as Milan coach

Recently departed Lille tactician Paulo Fonseca is expected to be unveiled as new head coach of Milan before the start of EURO 2024, but the 51-year-old could arrive in the city well before then according to reports in Italy over the weekend.

When Fonseca could arrive in Milan

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fonseca could arrived in the city of Milan in the next few days to conduct his first media duties, including pictures and videos for his unveiling.

Then, Milan reportedly have two days pencilled in for an official announcement: either on Thursday or Friday, as per Sunday morning’s report.

It is expected to be a busy start to life in San Siro for Fonseca, particularly in the transfer market, as the Rossoneri have several areas of their squad that require refreshing ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

A new no. 9 to replace the departing Olivier Giroud is a priority, and Milan are still hoping to land their first-choice target Joshua Zirkzee. It is still expected to cost the club €40m plus agents fees to sign the 23-year-old from Bologna.

La Gazzetta report that Milan are also still interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja as a back-up option for Zirkzee.