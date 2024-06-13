Fonseca comments after Milan announcement: “An honour, a pride, a responsibility”

Paulo Fonseca has given his first brief comment since being named as the new head coach of AC Milan, describing it as an ‘honour’ to get the job.

Milan officially announced Fonseca as their new head coach earlier today, putting the weeks of speculation to an end. The appointment was confirmed in conjunction with today’s big press conference ahead of the 2024-25 season, led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Fonseca’s arrival had been more or less certain for a few weeks now based on the media reports that were circulating but now planning for the season ahead can formally begin, with an important summer mercato ahead.

The former Lille and Roma boss arrives amid a backdrop of uncertainty, with some fans having called for Milan to make a more ambitious appointment. However, Ibrahimovic explained on stage why the club decided to go for him.

Fonseca has spoken after the news was announced, publishing a tweet in reply to the official statement that Milan put out, stating: “An honour, a pride, a responsibility. Forza Milan!”

The details of when his first press conference will be are not yet known, while preseason is likely to begin in the first week of July with friendlies to follow after.