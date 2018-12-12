Fond farewells to the Jaguars, Bills, Jets and Cardinals

The NFL season is winding down, and it’s taking away the last hopes and dreams of teams eliminated from any hope of playoff competition. Some of these teams entered 2018 planning to play for the postseason; others just wanted to make it through in one piece. And now, all are officially done. It’s time for this week’s Fond Farewells.

New York Jets

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What a happy day it was back in Week 1, when the Jets and their new QB Sam Darnold beat the Lions 48-17! Jets fans figured everything was going to be just fine … missing the dark omen in the fact that Darnold’s first NFL pass was a pick-six. That was as good as it got for the Jets this year. Of all the teams on the list today, they’ve got the most upside, thanks to Darnold … but it’ll be a long, cold few seasons before that upside gets here.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo essentially ruined this season right from the start by banning the Bills Mafia from jumping through tables. Come on, what’s the safety of a couple drunk fans weighed against the entertainment value of a 10-second video? On the field, the Bills can take confidence in the fact that Josh Allen looks like a legit QB … and that one day, maybe in 2040, Tom Brady will retire. Other than that, bundle up for the winter, Buffalo.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have exactly two good things going for them: 1. David Johnson, who helped a bunch of fantasy teams, and 2. Larry Fitzgerald, a future Hall of Famer who’s spending the last days of his career mired on an awful club. The Cardinals are pinning their hopes on quarterback Josh Rosen, who’s still thrown more interceptions than touchdowns at this point in the season. Not sure what else to tell you, Phoenix … at least you’ve got nice weather?

Jacksonville Jaguars

Story continues

And finally, the Jaguars. You know what the worst four-letter word in sports is? Hope. A little hope’s a dangerous thing, and after last year, when the Jags reached the AFC championship, Jacksonville was brimming with hope. Jalen Ramsey was trash-talking the planet, Leonard Fournette was pledging to stomp defenses into powder. It didn’t work out that way; Ramsey got humbled and Fournette has almost as many sideline disputes (two) as he has touchdowns this year (four). Better luck next year, Jacksonville; it couldn’t get much worse than this one.

That’ll do it for this round, but come on back next week; eventually, every team but one’s going to end up on this list. See you next time!

End of the line for the Jags. (Getty)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Coroner releases report on college athlete’s death

• Franco: Mexico’s tragic MSG history awaits Canelo

• Oakland files federal lawsuit against Raiders, NFL ‘cartel’

• Paylor: 7 jaw-dropping throws from Chiefs’ Mahomes

