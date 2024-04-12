A Fond Farewell: Adam Winkler Says Goodbye to Webb City After Nearly 20 Years of Broadcasting the Cardinals

WEBB CITY, MO – After nearly 20 years of serving as the play-by-play announcer for the Webb City Cardinals, Adam Winkler says goodbye.

“This job was a dream come true for me,” Winkler said.

“I grew up listening to Denny Matthews call Royals games, Mitch Holthus call Chiefs games, and Bob Davis call Jayhawks games every single night in Kansas City. This whole experience has brought me tremendous people and friendships in the last 20 years.”

Joining KNEO in 2005, there aren’t many sports the nearly two-decade broadcast veteran hasn’t called. When he discussed his favorite moments, Winkler pinpointed the 2010 Lady Cardinals basketball team’s first state title, and Webb City football’s 16th title as his favorite moments.

“I have to go back to 2010, when the Webb City Lady Cardinals finished the journey, and won their first state title in basketball,” Winkler said.

“Those girls were a really special team, and that was a really special season.”

Webb City’s 2021 football season also proved to be a special one for Winkler. Coming down to the last play, the game would take Winkler by surprise.

“We’re sitting there, relaxed as could be, and all of the sudden Holt makes a huge charge towards the end of the game,” said Winkler.

“Those final 13 seconds with the sack and interception by DuPree Jackson just capped it off. The tenacity and desire to win those kids have is the reason why Webb City is so special to me.”

Despite looking up to many greats in the broadcast field, Winkler said his inspiration comes from the athletes.

“The leadership attitude you see out of those players really inspires you,” said Winkler.

“It makes you want to do your best because you see them working hard behind the scenes. I’m just really thankful for the time I got to spend with them.”

Winkler’s final day at Webb City will be Friday, April 12th. With faith playing a major role in his life, Winkler will join a Christian radio station in Texas, he said he hopes to spend more time with his family in his next role.

