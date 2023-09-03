Fond du Lac area high school football Week 3 recap

Here are the Week 3 results from the Fond du Lac area high school football teams:

Lomira 40, Laconia 16

Lomira (2-1, 1-0 Flyway) racked up 369 yards of total offense, including 40 rushes for 242 yards on the ground.

Taylor Schaumberg ran 16 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Connor Steers had 19 rushes for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Caden Yanke carried three times for 45 yards and a score to go with a pair of touchdown catches for 76 total receiving yards. Defensively, Yanke also had seven total tackles (two solo, one for a loss) and two sacks.

Steers completed all four of his pass attempts for 127 yards and two touchdown passes.

For Laconia (2-1, 0-1 Flyway), Keeton Grade ran for a score and completed 4-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown to Sawyer Shultis. Shultis had two catches for 53 yards, offensively, and on defense tied for a team-high 10 tackles with Colton Hagner.

Campbellsport 56, North Fond du Lac 6

Campbellsport (3-0, 1-0 Flyway) led 42-6 at the half. The Cougars outgained North Fond du Lac (1-2, 0-1 Flyway) on the ground 322-104.

Ben Timm accounted for 184 of those yards on 10 carries, four of which went for touchdowns. Colton Ruplinger carried four times for 46 yards and a score and Blake Heltemes had five carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. Mason Willacker had a 15-yard touchdown run on his lone carry.

Luke Pendowski caught one of only two passes thrown by Lucas Beck, a 51-yard touchdown, and made all eight of Campbellsport’s extra points.

Defensively, Heltemes and Carson Reis tied for a team-high six tackles each.

Winnebago Lutheran 28, Mayville 14

Sam Loehr threw for two touchdowns – a 25-yard pass to Noah Gensler and a 61-yard play to Miles McAuly – and ran for another to lead the Vikings (3-0, 1-0 Flyway) to their first victory over Mayville since 2019.

Jack Karst also scored for WLA on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Loehr finished 11-for-19 with 164 yards passing and led the Vikings in rushing with 57 yards on 10 carries.

Mayville (1-2, 0-1 Flyway) did not score until the third quarter when Sawyer Hardesty rumbled to the end zone on a 23-yard run. The Cardinals also got an 11-yard touchdown run from Payton Borchardt, but the WLA defense limited the damage from there. Hardesty finished with 91 yards on 18 carries while Borchardt handled the ball 15 times for 102 yards.

A blocked punt by Gensler, two fumbles – both recovered by William “Chop” Simmons – and a Cohen Raddemann interception proved to be too many costly mistakes for Mayville to overcome.

Winnebago Lutheran seniors William "Chop" Simmons, Sam Loehr, Noah Schumacher, Jack Karst, and Noah Gensler celebrated their first victory as a class over Mayville, 28-14, on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Mayville, Wis.

St. Mary’s Springs 41, Omro 6

Max Bauer opened up the scoring for Springs with a 3-yard touchdown run, but Omro responded with their only points of the game on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Keenan Rahn to Mason Huth. The Ryan Schoeni PAT was no good, however, leaving Springs with a one-point advantage after the first quarter.

From there on, it was all Ledgers. Bauer tossed a pair of second quarter touchdown passes – for 25 and 30 yards, respectively – to John Coon, then another to Brendan Gaertig for 26 yards in the third quarter. JT Koenigs punched in a rushing touchdown from a yard out in the third, as well, and Ben Anderson sealed the deal in the fourth with a 22-yard touchdown run.

Bauer finished 12-of-19 for 239 yards, along with 11 carries for 34 yards and the four total touchdowns. Coon led Springs in receiving with five catches for 137 yards and Koenigs paced the Ledgers backfield with 15 carries for 57 yards. Springs outgained Omro, 402-204, in total offense.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Waupun (0-3, 0-1 East Central) managed a 63-yard passing touchdown from Chase Beahm to Abel Kooima in the second quarter, but the two-point conversion pass from Beahm to Kanye Bessman was unsuccessful.

Appleton North 21, Fond du Lac 19 (Thursday)

Junior running back Braden Bingen scored his first varsity touchdown for Fond du Lac, a 7-yard run, to get the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1 Fox Valley Association) on the board in the opening quarter. Backup kicker Halden Krueger, filling in for the injured Kalvin Mullins, missed the PAT to keep it a 7-6 game.

The Lightning (3-0, 1-0 FVA) scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second and third quarters to take a 21-6 lead before Fondy came storming back in the fourth.

Cardinals quarterback Connor Klapperich sparked a comeback effort with a 66-yard touchdown run just under nine minutes to go. Fondy went for two to cut the deficit to seven but the pass failed leaving the Cardinals still trailing by two possessions.

At the 4:59 mark, Klapperich snuck across the goal line from half a yard out for his fifth touchdown of the season. He finished with 19 carries for 129 yards and the two scores.

Krueger, a starting linebacker for Fondy, redeemed his earlier kick by sending a line drive bullet just over the middle of the crossbar to make it 21-19.

In possession of the ball with just under three minutes to work with, the Cardinals’ last-chance drive stalled out on a 4th-and-6 incomplete pass from the 29 with 1:11 left on the clock.

(8-player) Oakfield 43, Wonewoc/Weston 6 (Thursday)

Hunter Sabel opened the scoring for Oakfield (2-0) on a 1-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion run by Treyden Marchenkuski was successful to give the Oaks an 8-0 midway through the first quarter.

Bailey Schepp added a 3-yard touchdown just before the end of the period, but Schepp’s two-point try failed to keep it 14-0 after one.

Schepp went off in the second quarter for three passing touchdowns – a 23-yard connection to Mitchell Moser, a 13-yard toss to Sabel, and another one to Moser for 44 yards. Marchenkuski tacked on two-point tries for the first two scores and the Oaks opted for an extra point by Westin Bass on the third.

Wonewoc/Weston (1-1) earned their only points late in the third on a 70-yard passing touchdown, but Oakfield bounced back to close out the scoring on a 5-yard passing touchdown from Schepp to Marchenkuski. Schepp finished the game 8-for-10 passing with 173 yards and five total touchdowns.

