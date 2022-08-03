Fomer Bear Mitch Trubisky stock dropping in Steelers' training camp

Mitch Trubisky stock dropping in Steelers' training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Was it the "coaches' game" that caused Mitch Trubisky to struggle in Chicago?

Trubisky has failed greatly in the Steelers' seven-on-seven drill since throwing for an eye-opening three touchdowns on the first day of training camp, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

Since his impressive first day at work, Trubisky's stat line has suffered. He hasn't produced a single touchdown conversion. He is 3-for-20 on conversions from the drill.

He's missed 16 consecutive touchdown reps through Tuesday. Trubisky is having difficulty producing with the first team offense. Veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph mentioned to the media he expects to see more first team reps in the future.

This poses as an interesting situation for Bears fans to monitor. Will he beat out rookie Kenny Pickett and longtime backup quarterback Rudolph for the spot? Reports claimed the job is Trubisky's to lose since his hot start. But, his inconsistency with the first team offense seems unattractive.

RELATED: Mitch Trubisky says Bears made him play 'coaches' game'

Trubisky made recent comments about his time in Chicago, saying the Bears' offense restricted the quarterback's freedom. He said his time with the Buffalo Bills, under quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott, helped him see the freedom quarterbacks have in different systems.

But, was it the offense? Or Trubisky's own doing?

Nevertheless, he's still proud of his accomplishments in Chicago.

“We won a lot of games," Trubisky said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I’ve made a lot of big plays, I contributed to those winning teams and I knew I was a leader in those locker rooms. People can say whatever they want about it. I’m proud of my work there.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!