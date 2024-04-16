Folsom native McKenzie Forbes drafted in third round by Los Angeles Sparks

(KTXL) – Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night to the Indiana Fever. But 35 other women heard their names called as well, one of whom was McKenzie Forbes.

Forbes, a native of Folsom, is heading to the Los Angeles Sparks after being selected in the third round (with the No. 28 pick).

McKenzie Forbes played one season at USC after transferring from Harvard (and before that, Cal). Forbes is a former standout at Folsom High School where she was a McDonald’s all-American.

She averaged 14.3 points per game for the Trojans this season, helping USC advance to the Elite Eight.

