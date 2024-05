LOS ANGELES (KTXL) – McKenzie Forbes was waived by the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Forbes, a native of Folsom, was the team’s third-round draft pick just last month. However, she only played eight minutes total in both of the Sparks’ preseason games.

The WNBA regular season begins on Tuesday.

