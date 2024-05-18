Folsom native Elijhah Badger transfers to Florida

(KTXL) – Elijhah Badger is now a Florida Gator.

The wide receiver is following the path of former Florida Gator Ricky Pearsall, who is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers after being the team’s first-round draft pick last month.

Pearsall transferred to Florida after previously playing at Arizona State.

Badger, a former standout at Folsom High School, had been at Arizona State since 2020 where he was teammates with Pearsall at ASU.

