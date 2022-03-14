Folorunso Fatukasi, Foye Oluokun agree to deals with Jaguars

The Jaguars are set to make notable additions on both sides of the ball early in free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars are set to sign defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and linebacker Foye Oluokun once the new league year opens on Wednesday. They have also reached agreement on a deal with former Commanders guard Brandon Scherff.

Fatukasi has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money. The 2018 sixth-round pick had 115 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 45 games with the Jets.

Oluokun is set to sign a three-year, $45 million pact. There is $28 million guaranteed at signing for a player who led the league with 192 tackles while playing for the Falcons last season. He also had two sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble while starting every game for the NFC South team.

