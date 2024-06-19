Folorunsho sends message to Ital fans abroad before Spain clash at EURO 2024

Michael Folorunsho says it’s ‘wonderful’ to meet Italians abroad and hopes he will make Azzurri fans’ proud’ of the team again during EURO 2024.

Italy beat Albania on their European Championship debut last week and are preparing to meet Spain in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday.

The Azzurri have been training in Iserlohn for the last ten days, and Folorunsho was asked his thoughts on the atmosphere at the camp, which is often filled with fans.

“It’s wonderful. It always feels great to meet Italians all around the World,” the Napoli midfielder said at a press conference.

“Every time we train and step out of the hotel, Italians are always there to cheer us on and we are delighted. We gave them a smile in the opening game and we want to keep the Italian people proud of us.”

