Following years featuring playoff success, West Florida tackles 2023 with untested players

Following the return of head coach Harry Lees, the West Florida Tech football team entered the 2022 season with the goal of creating a high-octane offense near the level of its vaunted defense.

Despite a slow start, the collective effort yielded strong results: six-game winning streak, a district title, and an 8-3 record.

West Florida High School football coach Harry Lees watches his players run through a series of drills during preseason practice on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Twenty players, most of which key contributors, have since graduated, leaving Lees and his coaching staff with an entirely different challenge entering the 2023 campaign.

Gone are the veterans that have aided the program to a playoff win each of the past three years. In their place is a largely untested roster that has to get up to speed in a hurry.

Eagles team preview: 'Everybody wants Pine Forest's head at this point.' Can the Eagles maintain their recent success?

Gators team preview: Veteran defense and promising offense has Escambia geared for another winning season in 2023

And since the team’s season ended at the hands of Suwannee in the Region 1-2S semifinals, a continuous message has been hammered home by the coaches to the players who will now be thrusted to the spotlight.

“It’s easy to try and ride someone's coattails. Just because you had success and you were on the team, it doesn’t mean that success automatically comes,” Lees said. “The guys before them had a lot of snaps, experience and wins under their belt, so really we’re telling this group that they got work to try to maintain the standard, if not try to raise the bar. … They aren’t following anybody else’s lead now and you have a group that hasn’t had to be called on a lot, but now it’s their time.”

Player development has risen to the forefront as Lees has tried a different approach entering this season compared to years past. Coaches from the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity staffs are working with players from all three teams rather than keeping them separate.

West Florida High School football coach Harry Lees directs his players run through a series of drills during preseason practice on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

That has allowed for more efficiency during practice, as players are getting the reps with the hopes of feeling more comfortable leading into Friday nights.

After weeks of practice, this group of inexperienced Jaguars passed their first test under the lights, as they claimed a 35-20 Kickoff Classic victory at Navarre.

“I told the guys before the game, although it might not count or mean anything for our record, it’s a statement,” West Florida senior quarterback John Nicholas said. “Our whole theme this year is ‘Make A Way,’ and it feels good to do this because it shows the whole city what we’re working with.”

A new front

Connor Mathews (28) is tackled by Jordyn Moorer (7) during the West Florida vs Navarre preseason football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Following seasons where it allowed 10.4 and 14.9 points per game, respectively, the defense was dealt with possibly the largest blow due to graduation as it lost six starters from its front seven.

That list includes PNJ All-Area First Team selections Oneal Daniels, Zeyvian Avery and Ahmarion Moultrie.

However, the team does bring back senior linebacker L.J. Aples, the team’s third-leading tackler from a year ago with 69. He also had a sack and an interception.

“He’s the one guy from the front that didn’t graduate,” Lees said with a laugh. “For lack of a better term, he’s the quarterback on defense because he’s going to put you in the right spot, very intelligent. He likes to come downhill and hit you hard, but he’s smart enough to put himself in the right spots and he just makes plays.”

PNJ's Most Underrated: Overlooked Pensacola-area football players set to shine in 2023

PNJ's Top Prospects: Who are the top Pensacola area prospects heading into the 2023 season?

Lined up alongside Aples will be Jailen Wadley. Appearing in just three games last season, Wadley made a critical fourth-down stop to help preserve the preseason win against the Raiders.

Meanwhile up front, West Florida looks to convert previous offensive lineman to the defensive line. That’s juxtaposed to a stack defensive line filling the voids on offense last season.

Starting the first eight games of 2022 at offensive tackle, junior Andre Caldwell is one of four notable players to transition to defense. The same goes for junior Jermir Henderson and sophomore Javon Carlisle, who each earned starts on the offensive line in both playoff games a year ago.

The Jaguars have also placed an emphasis on pure athleticism at the line of scrimmage. Senior Aaron Brown, a member of the school’s varsity basketball team, will line up at defensive end, as will Caleb Murphy. The versatile junior has also spent time at linebacker and at quarterback.

Behind the front seven, senior cornerback Trevon Knott is back as the team’s top cornerback. After collecting three interceptions as a junior, Knott had a pick-six during the Kickoff Classic.

The new receivers

West Florida High School football players polish their skills on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, as the Jags prepare for the regular season kick-off against cross-town rivals Escambia High School on Aug. 24.

Graduation also West Florida hit hard at the wide receiver position. Accounting for 17 of the team’s 24 receiving touchdowns, graduates Collin Betties, Andre Coleman and Patrick Delcour were the Jags’ top-three wideouts in catches and yardage.

Replacing that production will be critical in a Lees system that wants to spread it out with five receivers and frequently air it out.

The one returning target in line for breakout showing is Josh Spears. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior caught 26 balls for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a special talent and he’s got a good skill set,” Lees said of Spears. “He’s got a great work ethic, which goes a long way and it’s really helped his development because he’s not afraid to step up.”

First City Bowl: Washington and Tate to play in first regular season high school football game at Blue Wahoos Stadium

USA Today Florida Network high school football poll: Metro champions all unanimous No. 1's

Junior Joseph Jones and sophomore Jamari Smith along with Knott are all also expected to contribute on the outside.

The offensive line, while young, has depth unlike the year before. Senior center Logan Weeks is the lone returning starter, but he’ll be joined by fellow seniors Dave McGraw, Nathan Jones and Deshun Brown.

Sophomores Manny Romero, Waylen Whittaker and Landon Miller are among players that may be a part of the rotation while getting extra reps on junior varsity as part of the six-quarter rule.

My time to shine

Quarterback John Nicholas (9) gets set to hand off to Marquez Jones (4) during the West Florida vs Navarre preseason football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The one area where West Florida does have experience is at the running back position with seniors Wyatt Casey and Marquez Jones, each have been a member of varsity since they were sophomores.

Both backs excel between the tackles and can line up on the outside. Following an 11-touchdown effort as a sophomore, Jones will likely be the team’s big-play threat this season if the Kickoff Classic is of any indication. He scored two touchdowns on the ground, one as a receiver and another on special teams.

Lastly, following a two-quarterback system last season, Nicholas has been handed the keys to the Jaguars. The senior split time with Markell Redding, who is currently at Kennesaw State.

For most players, giving up half of the snaps would’ve created turmoil, but Nicholas says he appreciated the shared role and is now ready to take over as QB No. 1

“We were battling, but through that, we made a good relationship off the field,” Nicholas said of Redding. “For me, this season is really about enjoying it. This is my senior season and I feel like I’ve earned every bit of this position, being a starter and a leader on this team.”

West Florida Jaguars

District: 1-2S

Coach: Harry Lees (Ninth season as Jaguars head coach - second season since 2016 - 63-27 record at West Florida)

Last Year: 8-3 record (3-0 in district), fell to 17-14 at Suwannee in Region 1-2S semifinals

Key Players: Marquez Jones, RB, Sr.; John Nicholas, QB, Sr.; L.J. Aples, LB, Sr.; Trevon Knott, CB, Sr.; Wyatt Casey, ATH, Sr.; Josh Spears, WR, Jr.; Joseph Jones, WR, Jr.

Key Losses: Markell Redding, Ahmarion Moultrie, Oneal Daniels, Zeyvian Avery, Jaazaniah Worley, Leon McClinton, Collin Betties, A.J. Swanson

Regular Season Schedule:

8/24: at Escambia

9/1: vs. Booker T. Washington

9/8: vs. Pace

Bye Week

9/22: vs. Pine Forest

9/29: vs. Walton

10/6: at Tate

10/13 at Pensacola

Bye Week

10/27: at Pensacola Catholic

11/2: vs. Gulf Breeze

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Football: West Florida Tech to rely on untested, inexperience players in '23