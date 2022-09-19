Following a so-so win at Temple, the ESPN FPI bowl outlook for Rutgers football dimmed a bit.

It may have been a bit ho-hum, but Saturday’s 16-14 win at Temple did improve Rutgers football to undefeated through the season’s first three games. But what it didn’t do was boost the Scarlet Knights and their bowl ambitions.

ESPN FPI now has Rutgers at 42 percent to get a sixth win this season. A week ago, Rutgers was at 54.3 percent.

The new season record projection according to FPI is 5.4-6.6 (W-L)

For what it is worth, Rutgers dropped nine spots to No. 72 in the overall ranking following Saturday’s win. This week’s opponent, Iowa, moved up seven slots to No. 48 following their win over Nevada.

Iowa is at 54.9 percent to get a sixth win this season.

Rutgers hasn’t been bowl eligible since 2014 under then head coach Kyle Flood. That season, Rutgers finished 8-5 and beat North Carolina in the Quick Lanes Bowl.

In 2021, Rutgers finished the regular season 5-7 and played in the Gator Bowl as a replacement team when Texas A&M was unable to compete.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire