Following a visit, Ohio State football offers 2024 defensive end

It may seem like a long time coming, but Ohio State has finally pulled the trigger with offering one of its remaining 2024 targets.

We reported yesterday that in-state defensive end, Dominic Kirks, was on an official visit with the Buckeyes this weekend, and it seems like the trip went extremely well. Ohio State offered the former Washington commit on Sunday, on his second day of the visit.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 255-pound end is ranked as the No. 33 defensive lineman and 251st overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. At this point, it very much looks like Kirks will stay home and be a Buckeye.

After an amazing visit, I am extremely blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from The Ohio State University! 🌰Thanks to @R2X_Rushmen1 @CoachLCTrenches @ryandaytime pic.twitter.com/tBraPgfQXg — Dominic “DK” Kirks ✞ (@Domkirks) January 14, 2024

Ohio State signed 21 prospects during the early signing period, with just two of them being defensive linemen. Kirks would be a welcome addition to the Buckeye 2024 recruiting class.

