Following visit, Houston transfer RB Alton McCaskill transfers to Colorado

A successful visit to Boulder was all Alton McCaskill needed to give his full commitment to Colorado.

The Houston transfer running back flew in on Monday and one day later, he committed to the Buffaloes via Twitter. McCaskill, the 2021 AAC Rookie of the Year, was the highest-rated RB in the transfer portal.

Prior to missing last season due to an ACL injury, he rushed for 961 yards and had 18 total touchdowns in that stellar freshman season.

Colorado’s RB room now has some legitimate depth as McCaskill joins returners Dylan Edwards, Anthony Hankerson and Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke. Plus, walk-on Charlie Offerdahl became a favorite of head coach Deion Sanders during spring ball.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Buffaloes also received a pledge from 2024 four-star athlete Aaron Butler.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

CU Buffs an option for UTSA transfer WR Zakhari Franklin Four-star recruit Aaron Butler commits to Colorado via Deion Sanders' Instagram Live Examining the top available transfer portal player at each position

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire