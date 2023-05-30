Following short stint with Buffs, Tayvion Beasley transfers to San Diego State

In another example of just how chaotic the college football transfer portal can be, Tayvion Beasley, who transferred from Jackson State to Colorado in December, re-entered the portal in April and has now found a new home at San Diego State.

The soon-to-be sophomore cornerback announced his commitment to the Aztecs via Twitter on Monday.

In his lone season at Jackson State, he recorded eight total tackles, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups. It would have been tough for him to find playing time at Colorado, though, with Travis Hunter, Cormani McClain and Kyndrich Breedlove also in Boulder.

San Diego State, which is a strong candidate to potentially join the Pac-12, finished 7-6 last season with a loss to Middle Tennessee in the Hawaii Bowl.

